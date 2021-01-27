Save 20% and free shipping on $45+ with code MOM23
Check out what our Bold Type authors recommend to read for Black History Month
Featured Author
Mychal Denzel Smith is the author of the New York Times bestseller Invisible Man, Got the Whole World Watching (2016) and Stakes Is High (2020). His work has appeared, online and print, in the New York Times,Washington Post, Harper’s, Artforum, Oxford American, New Republic, GQ, Complex, Esquire, Playboy, Bleacher Report, the Nation, the Atlantic, Pitchfork, Bookforum, and a number of other publications. He has appeared on the Daily Show, PBS Newshour, Democracy NOW!, Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, MSNBC, CNN, NPR, and more national and local radio/television programs.
He is featured in and was a consulting producer for “Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story,” the Paramount Network docuseries executive produced by Jay-Z. In 2014 and 2016, TheRoot.com named him one of the 100 Most Influential African Americans in their annual The Root 100 list. He was also a 2017 NAACP Image Award Nominee. He is a fellow at Type Media Center. You can follow him on Twitter at @mychalsmith.
Featured Author
Darnell L. Moore is the author of the 2019 Lambda Literary Award-winning memoir No Ashes in the Fire: Coming of Age Black & Free in America and the host of Being Seen, a podcast on the experience of queer and trans Black men. Moore is also a writer-in-residence at the Center on African American Religion, Sexual Politics and Social Justice at Columbia University and a 2019 Senior Fellow at the Annenberg Innovation Lab at the University of Southern California. His writings have appeared in TheNew York Times Book Review, Playboy, VICE, The Guardian, The Nation, EBONY, and other outlets. He is the Director of Inclusion Strategy for Content and Marketing at Netflix.
The author of Stamped from the Beginning; Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You; How to Be an Antiracist; and Antiracist Baby joins Clive Priddle.