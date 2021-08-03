Add these books to your shelves!

Brains On! Presents...It's Alive

The creators of the award-winning science podcast for kids, Brains On!, present a humorous, highly illustrated, fact- and fun-filled look at life on Earth— from deep sea creatures and carnivorous plants to the human body and stinky bacteria. Perfect for STEM collections! Did you ever wonder why jellyfish sting? Or if… Read More

Hardcover

ISBN-13: 9780316428293

USD: $18.99 / CAD: $23.99

On Sale: September 8th 2020

Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

Brains On! Presents...Road Trip Earth

The creators of the award-winning science podcast for kids, Brains On!, take readers on a humorous, highly illustrated, fact- and fun-filled journey through Earth—from the core, to the outer atmosphere, and everywhere in between. Perfect for STEM enthusiasts!​Did you ever wonder why volcanoes erupt? Or why the ocean is salty? How… Read More

Hardcover

ISBN-13: 9780316459365

USD: $18.99 / CAD: $23.99

On Sale: March 1st 2022

Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

Brains On! Presents...Earth Friend Forever

The creators of Brains On!, the award-winning science podcast for kids, present a humorous, fact- and fun-filled look at the effects of plastic on Earth and how young readers can help protect their planet. Perfect for STEM enthusiasts!​Hi Friend,It’s me, Earth! I hope you like living on me, but we need… Read More

Hardcover

ISBN-13: 9780316459419

USD: $17.99 / CAD: $22.99

On Sale: March 1st 2022

Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

Molly Bloom, Marc Sanchez, & Sanden Totten on BRAINS ON!

 

If you’ve hung with a kid before, or were a kid yourself, you know how cool kids’ brains are. They’re constantly learning, soaking up information like sponges. And the coolest part is that each new piece of knowledge does not extinguish the curiosity that led to it, but rather it feeds it, prompting more and more questions.

As the hosts of the American Public Media podcast Brains On!, we’ve had the privilege to help kids around the world answer the many burning questions that they send in to us—everything from “what’s at the edge of the universe?” to “why do feet smell?”  Since 2013, the Brains On podcast has been a sandbox where we’ve been able to play and experiment and figure out the best ways to communicate complicated science concepts to young listeners. And now, with the publication of our first book, Brains On! Presents It’s Alive! From Neurons and Narwhals to the Fungus Among Us, we’re so excited to bring these lessons to our work for young readers as well.

 

Praise

For Brains On! Presents...It's Alive

 

"A grab bag of bio-wonders." —Kirkus Reviews

 

"This eye-catching and engaging offering will perk up STEMM (science, technology, engineering, math, medicine) collections and will appeal to browsers and researchers alike." —Booklist

 

"Science and humor come together to create a title that will be picked up again and again." —School Library Journal

