If you’ve hung with a kid before, or were a kid yourself, you know how cool kids’ brains are. They’re constantly learning, soaking up information like sponges. And the coolest part is that each new piece of knowledge does not extinguish the curiosity that led to it, but rather it feeds it, prompting more and more questions.
As the hosts of the American Public Media podcast Brains On!, we’ve had the privilege to help kids around the world answer the many burning questions that they send in to us—everything from “what’s at the edge of the universe?” to “why do feet smell?” Since 2013, the Brains On podcast has been a sandbox where we’ve been able to play and experiment and figure out the best ways to communicate complicated science concepts to young listeners. And now, with the publication of our first book, Brains On! Presents It’s Alive! From Neurons and Narwhals to the Fungus Among Us, we’re so excited to bring these lessons to our work for young readers as well.