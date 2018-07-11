Save 20% and free shipping on $45+ with code MOM23 SHOP NOW>>

About #BooksOpenBorders

At Little, Brown Books for Young Readers, we are proud to publish books that not only embrace diversity, but celebrate it. Books have opened our hearts, our minds, and our borders, and we are grateful to have the opportunity to share these powerful tools with you. Our hope is that you will share them with your young readers to show them how we can value and celebrate our country’s diversity. Follow along on social media as we share book suggestions and author interviews using #BooksOpenBorders.

 

In the News

7.24.18 | First Generation receives a starred review from Kirkus

 

Kirkus calls First Generation "A deeply patriotic look at how immigrants’ application of the American ideals of hard work and perseverance can have lasting effects."

 

 

 

 

#BooksOpenBorders: School Library Journal Interviews Sandra Neil Wallace and Rich Wallace

 

SLJ: Why is this project important to young readers now?

 

SNW: The U.S. is a nation of diversity and 13% of the people in this country are immigrants—including me! Immigrants and refugees have faced discrimination throughout history. What’s new and shocking is that this is happening at an accelerated pace in America right now and that it’s part of government policy. This has sparked a national, daily conversation about immigration. We hope that First Generation can counter the negative narrative and spread a positive message about the crucial contributions that immigrants and refugees made (and are still making!) in building America.

 

RW: Immigrants and refugees are being vilified by every branch of our government, and this has been a constant refrain since the last presidential election cycle. Kids need to know about the wonderful people in our book, who are among the millions of great new Americans.

 

#BooksOpenBorders: School Library Journal Interviews Julissa Arce

 

SLJ: Immigration has become a controversial topic in the US. What message do you want to share with immigrants who are facing an increasingly hostile environment?

 

Julissa Arce: Immigration has always been a controversial topic in this country. However, immigrants are being demonized in a way that is new, and more harmful than I’ve seen in the twenty-four years I have lived in the U.S.