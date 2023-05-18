Artisan Upcoming Author Events
Upcoming Artisan Author Events
Meet Our Authors at These Talks, Parties, Classes, & Other Appearances
We are adding and updating event details constantly. Watch this space for more!
Tuesday, March 21: Los Angeles, CA
Maressa Brown, author of Raising Baby By The Stars
7:00 p.m. Talk + Signing at B&N The Grove
Details & tickets here
Monday, April 3: Denver, CO
Annie Fenn, MD, author of The Brain Health Kitchen
6:00 p.m. Talk + Signing at The Tattered Cover
Details & tickets here
Tuesday, April 4: Boulder, CO
Annie Fenn, MD, author of The Brain Health Kitchen
6:30 p.m. Talk + Signing at Boulder Bookstore
Details & tickets here
Wednesday, April 12: Cincinnati, OH
Annie Fenn, MD, author of The Brain Health Kitchen
7:00 p.m. Talk + Signing at Joseph-Beth Cincinnati
Details here
Wednesday, April 12: Brooklyn, NY
Natasha Pickowicz, author of More Than Cake
6:00 p.m. Talk, Signing, + Dance Party at Archestratus
Details & tickets here
Sunday, April 16: Brooklyn, NY
Natasha Pickowicz, author of More Than Cake
12:00-3:00 p.m. More Than a Bake Sale at the Wythe Hotel
Details & tickets here
Monday, April 17: New York, NY
Annie Fenn, MD, author of The Brain Health Kitchen
6:00 p.m. Talk + Signing at Marlene Meyerson JCC
Details & tickets here
Tuesday, April 18: Virtual
Natasha Pickowicz, author of More Than Cake
4:20-6:30 p.m. Cooking Demo with Club Masala
Details and tickets here
Wednesday, April 19: Boston, MA
Annie Fenn, MD, author of The Brain Health Kitchen
6:30 p.m. Talk + Signing at Hummingbird Books
Details & tickets here
Saturday, April 21: Washington, DC
Natasha Pickowicz, author of More Than Cake
7:00 p.m. In conversation with Daniela Galarza at Bold Fork Books
Details & tickets here
Sunday, April 22: Washington, DC
Natasha Pickowicz, author of More Than Cake
10:00 a.m. Bake Sale at Bold Fork Books
Details & tickets here
Wednesday, April 26: New York, NY
Natasha Pickowicz, author of More Than Cake
6:30 p.m. In conversation with Angela Ledgerwood at NeueHouse
Details & tickets here
Wednesday, May 10: Seattle, WA
Natasha Pickowicz, author of More Than Cake
4:00-6:00 p.m. More Than a Bake Sale at Book Larder
Details & tickets here
Wednesday, May 10: Seattle, WA
Natasha Pickowicz, author of More Than Cake
6:30-8:00 p.m. Talk + Signing at Book Larder
Details & tickets here
Wednesday, May 17: Seattle, WA
Nils Bernstein, author of The Joy of Oysters
6:30 p.m. Talk + Oyster Tasting
Renee Erickson will join Nils Bernstein in conversation.
Hama Hama Oyster Company will provide tastes from their 6th generation family-run farm.
Details & tickets here
Wednesday, May 21: Los Angeles, CA
Natasha Pickowicz, author of More Than Cake
12:00 p.m. More Than a Bake Sale at Now Serving LA
Details & tickets here
Wednesday, May 24: San Francisco, CA
Natasha Pickowicz, author of More Than Cake
6:30 p.m. In conversation with Kristina Cho at Omnivore Books
Details & tickets here