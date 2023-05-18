Artisan Upcoming Author Events

Upcoming Artisan Author Events

Meet Our Authors at These Talks, Parties, Classes, & Other Appearances

We are adding and updating event details constantly. Watch this space for more!

Tuesday, March 21: Los Angeles, CA

Maressa Brown, author of Raising Baby By The Stars

7:00 p.m. Talk + Signing at B&N The Grove

Details & tickets here

Monday, April 3: Denver, CO

Annie Fenn, MD, author of The Brain Health Kitchen

6:00 p.m. Talk + Signing at The Tattered Cover

Details & tickets here

Tuesday, April 4: Boulder, CO

Annie Fenn, MD, author of The Brain Health Kitchen

6:30 p.m. Talk + Signing at Boulder Bookstore

Details & tickets here

Wednesday, April 12: Cincinnati, OH

Annie Fenn, MD, author of The Brain Health Kitchen

7:00 p.m. Talk + Signing at Joseph-Beth Cincinnati

Details here

Wednesday, April 12: Brooklyn, NY

Natasha Pickowicz, author of More Than Cake

6:00 p.m. Talk, Signing, + Dance Party at Archestratus

Details & tickets here

Sunday, April 16: Brooklyn, NY

Natasha Pickowicz, author of More Than Cake

12:00-3:00 p.m. More Than a Bake Sale at the Wythe Hotel

Details & tickets here

Monday, April 17: New York, NY

Annie Fenn, MD, author of The Brain Health Kitchen

6:00 p.m. Talk + Signing at Marlene Meyerson JCC

Details & tickets here

Tuesday, April 18: Virtual

Natasha Pickowicz, author of More Than Cake

4:20-6:30 p.m. Cooking Demo with Club Masala

Details and tickets here

Wednesday, April 19: Boston, MA

Annie Fenn, MD, author of The Brain Health Kitchen

6:30 p.m. Talk + Signing at Hummingbird Books

Details & tickets here

Saturday, April 21: Washington, DC

Natasha Pickowicz, author of More Than Cake

7:00 p.m. In conversation with Daniela Galarza at Bold Fork Books

Details & tickets here

Sunday, April 22: Washington, DC

Natasha Pickowicz, author of More Than Cake

10:00 a.m. Bake Sale at Bold Fork Books

Details & tickets here

Wednesday, April 26: New York, NY

Natasha Pickowicz, author of More Than Cake

6:30 p.m. In conversation with Angela Ledgerwood at NeueHouse

Details & tickets here

Wednesday, May 10: Seattle, WA

Natasha Pickowicz, author of More Than Cake

4:00-6:00 p.m. More Than a Bake Sale at Book Larder

Details & tickets here

Wednesday, May 10: Seattle, WA

Natasha Pickowicz, author of More Than Cake

6:30-8:00 p.m. Talk + Signing at Book Larder

Details & tickets here

Wednesday, May 17: Seattle, WA

Nils Bernstein, author of The Joy of Oysters

6:30 p.m. Talk + Oyster Tasting

Renee Erickson will join Nils Bernstein in conversation.

Hama Hama Oyster Company will provide tastes from their 6th generation family-run farm.

Details & tickets here

Wednesday, May 21: Los Angeles, CA

Natasha Pickowicz, author of More Than Cake

12:00 p.m. More Than a Bake Sale at Now Serving LA

Details & tickets here