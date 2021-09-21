Amira & Hamza: The War to Save the WorldsClick Here to Print This List
Praise
★ "A fast-paced adventure with heart and a superb fairy-tale adaptation of Islamic legends. Sure to be a hit with fans of Yoon Ha Lee’s Dragon Pearl and Sayantani DasGupta’s The Serpent’s Secret." —School Library Journal, starred review
★ "A blend of Indian culture, Islamic folklore, history, and pointed social commentary are all wrapped up in a fantasy world that is as compelling as it is informative. Even readers who don’t believe in magic will find themselves wishing on a star." —Kirkus, starred review