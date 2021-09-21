Amira & Hamza: The War to Save the Worlds

From bestselling author Samira Ahmed comes a thrilling fantasy adventure intertwining Islamic legend and history, perfect for fans of Aru Shah and the Land of Stories. On the day of a rare super blue blood moon eclipse, twelve-year-old Amira and her little brother, Hamza, can’t stop their bickering while attending a special exhibit… Read More

Hardcover

ISBN-13: 9780316540469

USD: $16.99 / CAD: $22.99

On Sale: September 21st 2021

Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

Meet The Author: Samira Ahmed

Samira Ahmed is the New York Times bestselling author of Love, Hate, & Other Filters; Mad, Bad, & Dangerous to Know; Internment, and Hollow Fires. She was born in Bombay, India, and has lived in New York, Chicago, and Kauai, where she spent a year searching for the perfect mango. Find her online at samiraahmed.com and on Twitter and Instagram @sam_aye_ahm.
 

Praise

"A fast-paced adventure with heart and a superb fairy-tale adaptation of Islamic legends. Sure to be a hit with fans of Yoon Ha Lee’s Dragon Pearl and Sayantani DasGupta’s The Serpent’s Secret." —School Library Journal, starred review

"A blend of Indian culture, Islamic folklore, history, and pointed social commentary are all wrapped up in a fantasy world that is as compelling as it is informative. Even readers who don’t believe in magic will find themselves wishing on a star." —Kirkus, starred review

