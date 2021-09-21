Meet The Author: Samira Ahmed

Samira Ahmed is the New York Times bestselling author of Love, Hate, & Other Filters; Mad, Bad, & Dangerous to Know; Internment, and Hollow Fires. She was born in Bombay, India, and has lived in New York, Chicago, and Kauai, where she spent a year searching for the perfect mango. Find her online at samiraahmed.com and on Twitter and Instagram @sam_aye_ahm.

