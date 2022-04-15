Featured Titles
Watercolor Life
Discover the joy and versatility of watercolors with forty gorgeously illustrated lessons for any skill level. Watercolors are beautiful in their simplicity: a basic palette of paints, a…
Made In Hollywood
The Go-Go’s were the first all-female rock group in history to write their own songs, play their own instruments, and reach the top of the…
Bravely
Discover powerful quotes and stories from courageous American women past and present in Bravely, a beautiful collection from the team behind Quotabelle. From the authors…
Bravely Journal
Your story. Your ideas. Your future. Unlock your unique potential with the Bravely Journal, an inspiring collection of guided prompts and empowering quotes by remarkable women…
Flower School
Create the flower arrangements of your dreams to keep at home, take to the office, or display on any special occasion using the simple tips…
This Is a Book for People Who Love Birds
Full of bird watching basics, fun facts, and illustrated species profiles, This Is a Book for People Who Love Birds is a joyful celebration of our feathered…
Birds: A Wooden Magnet Set
Bring the beauty of the birds of North America to your home or office with this keepsake set of illustrated wooden magnets, fold-out poster, sticker…
Birds 500-Piece Puzzle
Celebrate your favorite avian friends with this fully-illustrated 500-piece puzzle and booklet set, featuring beautiful illustrations of North American bird species.SPECIFICATIONS: A 500-piece puzzle, printed in…