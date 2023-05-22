Workman Author Submissions

Submissions

Thank you for your interest in submitting your work to Workman Publishing. Please note that the Workman Publishing division of Hachette encompasses several imprints. Currently, the Workman, Workman Kids, Algonquin Books, Algonquin Young Readers, and Artisan imprints do not accept unsolicited submissions.

Submissions for Storey Publishing

The mission of Storey Publishing is to serve our customers by publishing practical information that encourages personal independence in harmony with the environment. The books we select to carry out this mission include nonfiction titles for adults and children on gardening, home reference, crafts, cooking, beer & wine, nature, raising animals, horses, building, farming, homesteading, and mind/body/spirit. We are always pleased to review new proposals on these topics directly from authors and from agents. (Note: no fiction, poetry, or children’s picture books, please.)

Please include the following information:

A letter of introduction.

A one-paragraph description of your book.

A brief statement explaining why you think your book is needed and describing the potential readers of the book.

A list of recent books (if any) similar to your own, with a thorough explanation of how yours will be different.

A table of contents, including a brief description of each chapter, including a complete list of projects, if appropriate.

Your thoughts about the length, format, and photographic/illustrative requirements of the book.

A bio with a focus on your credentials for writing the book and your ability to promote it to a wide audience.

A sample chapter from the proposed book.

For craft books, please include photographs or samples of a few projects.

Contact Information

Editorial Department

Storey Publishing LLC

210 MASS MoCA Way

North Adams, MA 01247

(Enclose a self-addressed, stamped envelope if you would like your materials returned.)

Due to the number of submissions we receive, it may take several months for us to respond. Thank you for your patience and understanding.

Submissions for Timber Press

Timber Press is devoted to sharing the wonders of the natural world by publishing books from experts in the fields of gardening, horticulture, and natural history. Our list includes gardening how-to, garden design, popular science, nature, garden literature, and both regional and national field guides. We consider new book ideas from authors and agents.

Your proposal should include the following components:

Overview Tell us what is unique about your project. Discuss your overall approach and proposed organization. Define your intended audience and explain why the book will appeal to them.

Tell us what is unique about your project. Discuss your overall approach and proposed organization. Define your intended audience and explain why the book will appeal to them. Table of Contents List all chapters, along with any front matter (introduction, preface) and back matter (appendices, charts, references, bibliography, index). Briefly describe what is contained in each chapter. Provide a representative sample chapter of no more than 10 pages in length.

List all chapters, along with any front matter (introduction, preface) and back matter (appendices, charts, references, bibliography, index). Briefly describe what is contained in each chapter. Provide a representative sample chapter of no more than 10 pages in length. Author Information Summarize your familiarity with the subject and explain why you are qualified to write the book.

Summarize your familiarity with the subject and explain why you are qualified to write the book. Sales and Marketing Describe your marketing platform (how your social media and professional activities and contacts will aid the promotion of the book). If you give lectures or workshops, include a summary of your activities for the past year. Please describe your current social media outreach with any applicable links.

Describe your marketing platform (how your social media and professional activities and contacts will aid the promotion of the book). If you give lectures or workshops, include a summary of your activities for the past year. Please describe your current social media outreach with any applicable links. Competing/Comparable Titles List any books published in the past five years that address the same subject as your book and describe how your book differs. For each title, include publisher, publication date, price, and Amazon ranking.

List any books published in the past five years that address the same subject as your book and describe how your book differs. For each title, include publisher, publication date, price, and Amazon ranking. Manuscript Length and Illustrations Give an estimated word count for your completed manuscript and a general art plan including photos, illustrations, maps, graphs, and/or diagrams that you feel are necessary to convey your ideas. If you are providing the photos or illustrations include samples of your work. If you will be working with a professional photographer, explain why they are well suited to the project and provide sample images or a link to their website.

Contact Information