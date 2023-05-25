Paint By Sticker Brand Page

Go to Hachette Book Group home

It’s mesmerizing! Peel the sticker, place the sticker, and watch your painting come to life. Paint By Sticker is a compelling activity for artists, crafters, doodlers, and colorers of all ages,  with everything you need to create vibrant, full-color “paintings,” and have a mindfully good time doing it.

The original images are rendered in low-poly, a computer graphics style using geometric polygon shapes to create a 3D effect. As in paint-by-number, each template is divided into dozens of spaces, each with a number that corresponds to a particular sticker. The pages are perforated for easy removal, making it simple to frame the completed images.

Paint By Sticker is utterly absorbing, both in the pleasure of peeling and sticking and the growing satisfaction of watching a “painting your artwork” come to life.

“The educational Swiss Army knife of sticker books. The Paint By Sticker projects. . . provide number recognition and matching practices for older kids and an introduction to numbers and matching for the littles . . . It’s an active craft, which is also a puzzle. Sound cool? It is.”

Geekdad