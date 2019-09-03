Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

 

Cuphead is a classic run and gun action game heavily focused on boss battles. Inspired by cartoons of the 1930s, the visuals and audio are painstakingly created with the same techniques of the era: traditional hand drawn 

cel animation, watercolor backgrounds, and original jazz recordings.

 

Play as Cuphead or Mugman (in single player or local co-op) as you traverse strange worlds, acquire new weapons, learn powerful super moves, and discover hidden secrets while you try to pay your debt back to the devil!

FEATURED TITLE | ON SALE DATE : 11/3/2020

Cuphead in A Mountain of Trouble

Ron Bates
The second installment in the original, hilarious, and fast-paced Cuphead series written by Ron Bates and featuring twenty illustrations.

Once again, fans of the award-winning and visually stunning video game can see Cuphead, Mugman, and friends like never before in this original, illustrated middle-grade novel. Join them on their adventure as they make merry mischief in the vibrant and topsy-turvy world of the Inkwell Isles!

Includes over 20 never-before-seen illustrations that feature hidden items for an interactive treasure hunt!

This is the second book in an original series perfect for players of Cuphead, and readers of Hello Neighbor, Bendy and the Ink Machine, and Five Nights at Freddy's.

© 2020 StudioMDHR Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved. Cuphead(TM), the Cuphead(TM) logo, StudioMDHR(TM) and the StudioMDHR(TM) logo are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of StudioMDHR Entertainment Inc. throughout the world.
Cuphead in Carnival Chaos A Cuphead Novel

by Ron Bates

Illustrated by Studio MDHR

Fans of the award-winning and visually stunning video game can see Cuphead, Mugman, and friends like never before in this original, illustrated middle-grade novel. Join them on their adventure as they make merry mischief in the vibrant and topsy-turvy world of the Inkwell Isles!
It’s a special day on the Inkwell Isles: Elder Kettle’s birthday! Yes, sirree, it’s a very special day. So Cuphead and Mugman need to find the perfect gift to honor their beloved mentor. But along the way, the brothers and their new friend Ms. Chalice are captivated by the sights and sounds of the carnival that just rolled into town. Despite Elder Kettle’s warning that the attraction is filled with liars and thieves, the trio gets reeled in.
At the carnival, the friends are bamboozled and burgled by enemies, old and new. Will they escape the chaos and get their gift before it’s too late?
Includes over 20 never-before-seen illustrations drawn by Studio MDHR’s Lance Miller that feature hidden items for an interactive treasure hunt!
Cuphead in Carnival Chaos is the first book in an original series and perfect for players of Cuphead, and readers of Hello NeighborBendy and the Ink Machine, and Five Nights at Freddy’s.

