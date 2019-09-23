Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Episode 25: Grace and Alvina are recording live at the Simmons Institute! The theme of the conference is "Make Way." In part one of the live recording, they share how they each broke into publishing.
Grace talks about the Carle Museum having a diversity audit, and they discuss representation of diversity in children's book publishing. Alvina takes a trip down memory lane and recalls the saga of the missing art for Wabi Sabi by Mark Reibstein, illustrated by Ed Young, including how Alvina left the art on a MetroNorth train. And, they end as always with what they're grateful for.
Episode 23: Staying relevent! And bestsellers! Grace and Alvina talk about how to stay relevent in the children's book industry, including graphic novels, podcasting, and more! They also remember the first time one of their books hit the New York Times bestseller list. And then end as always with what they're grateful for.
Episode 22: ALA all day. Grace and Alvina are together in Washington DC for the ALA Annual Conference where they’re about to celebrate the Caldecott Honor for A BIG MOONCAKE FOR LITTLE STAR. They reminisce about memories from past ALAs, and talk about the role of an editor at conferences, as well as the role of an author and illustrator. And, they end as always with what they’re grateful for. One podcast referenced: www.stitcher.com/podcast/colby-sh…ace-lin-49034244
Episode 21: Grace and Alvina discuss everything from doing book store visits and building chicken runs. And, they discuss a harrowing experience author Kelly Barnhill had earlier this year in a Lyft, and discuss what authors and publishers can do to ensure their safety when traveling alone. Grace discusses how she developed and then changed her art style, and they end as always with what they're grateful for.
Ronni Davis discusses her debut YA novel, WHEN THE STARS LEAD TO YOU. "Fans of Sarah Dessen and Nicholas Sparks need look no further than Davis' debut for their next book crush." —Booklist
New York Times bestselling author Samira Ahmed was the opening keynote speaker for School Library Journal's Teen Live event in 2019. Here, she discusses her acclaimed novel INTERNMENT, the power of libraries, and what representation means in YA fiction.
A remarkable debut novel that takes readers on a journey of discovery, magic, science, and hope. Twelve-year-old Addie should stay away from Maple Lake. After all, her twin brother, Amos, drowned there only a few months ago. But its crisp, clear water runs in Addie’s veins, and the notebook Amos left behind — filled with clues about a mysterious creature that lives in the lake’s inky-blue depths — keeps calling her back.
Stedman Graham has built a strong reputation for helping corporations, organizations, and individuals succeed. His life’s work has been and continues to be focused on teaching the value and process of Identity Leadership. In this episode he talks about his early life and the decisions he made about changing perspective and labels to grow into the Identity Leader he is today.
Karen Moore is a bestselling author with nearly 100 books published. Her best-selling devotionals range across several titles, including: What a Great Word!, Prayers from the Heart, Becoming a Woman of Worth, and The Heart-Shaped Life Daily Devotional. She’s a speaker, an author coach, and a content provider for the Christian industry. In this episode, she talks the power of words and explores how changing your vocabulary can bring joy and peace to your life.