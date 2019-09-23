Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

A podcast about friendship, publishing, and life. Each Thursday, join best friends Grace Lin and Alvina Ling as they discuss what’s been going on the previous week, take a trip down memory lane, talk about what’s on their minds, and end with what they’re grateful for. Grace Lin is a bestselling and award-winning author and illustrator of children’s books including the Newbery honor book Where the Mountain Meets the Moon and the Caldecott honor book A Big Mooncake for Little Star; and Alvina Ling is Editor-in-Chief at Little, Brown Books for Young Readers (a division of Hachette Book Group) where she’s both Grace’s editor, and the editor of picture books, middle grade, and young adult books.

Grace and Alvina have had parallel lives: they were childhood friends, then roommates as adults both breaking into the publishing industry, and now are long-distance friends, working together as author/illustrator and editor. If you’re interested in the children’s book publishing industry (they’ll share some insider knowledge!), or interested in hearing discussions on life, work, family, and the Asian-American experience, this podcast is for you!

The Little Brown School & Library Podcast: highlighting the authors behind the books.

The Faith Words Podcast: our inspirational authors.