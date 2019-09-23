Episode 25: Grace and Alvina are recording live at the Simmons Institute! The theme of the conference is "Make Way." In part one of the live recording, they share how they each broke into publishing.

Grace talks about the Carle Museum having a diversity audit, and they discuss representation of diversity in children's book publishing. Alvina takes a trip down memory lane and recalls the saga of the missing art for Wabi Sabi by Mark Reibstein, illustrated by Ed Young, including how Alvina left the art on a MetroNorth train. And, they end as always with what they're grateful for.

Episode 23: Staying relevent! And bestsellers! Grace and Alvina talk about how to stay relevent in the children's book industry, including graphic novels, podcasting, and more! They also remember the first time one of their books hit the New York Times bestseller list. And then end as always with what they're grateful for.

Episode 22: ALA all day. Grace and Alvina are together in Washington DC for the ALA Annual Conference where they’re about to celebrate the Caldecott Honor for A BIG MOONCAKE FOR LITTLE STAR. They reminisce about memories from past ALAs, and talk about the role of an editor at conferences, as well as the role of an author and illustrator. And, they end as always with what they’re grateful for. One podcast referenced: www.stitcher.com/podcast/colby-sh…ace-lin-49034244