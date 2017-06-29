Forever, an imprint of Grand Central Publishing, publishes a wide array of inclusive commercial fiction and romance perfect for your next book-club pick--from uplifting contemporary stories to captivating historical fiction and delightful romantic comedies, to sweeping historical romance and small-town love stories (including western romance and Amish romance).
We’re looking for stories that focus on relationships: stories about falling in love, about families and friendships, parents and children, all with an emphasis on the characters’ journey and the fulfillment they find throughout the course of the novel. We’re committed to publishing inclusive and diverse novels that reflect authentic experiences.
Forever books are published in various formats: hardcover, trade paperback, mass market, ebook, and audio. Our authors include New York Times and USA Today bestsellers Kristen Ashley, Carolyn Brown, Grace Burrowes, Amalie Howard, Helena Hunting, Elizabeth Hoyt, Abby Jimenez, Natasha Lester, Jodi Ellen Malpas, Emily March, Debbie Mason, Farrah Rochon, Kennedy Ryan, R.C. Ryan, and Rachel Van Dyken, as well as rising stars Christina Britton, Alexis Hall, Farah Heron, Sajni Patel, and Reese Ryan.
Grand Central Publishing (formerly Warner Books) came into existence in 1970. It became part of the Time Warner Book Group in 1998 and in 2006 was acquired by Hachette Livre; it is part of the Hachette Book Group USA (HBGUSA). David Baldacci, Sandra Brown, Harlan Coben, Naima Coster, Min Jin Lee, Robin Roberts, and Nicholas Sparks are just a few of the New York Times bestselling authors published by Grand Central Publishing.