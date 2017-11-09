10 English-Inspired Gifts

Do you have a friend that has “Keep Calm and Carry On”-patterned everything? Does she dream about moving to London? Does he wish he had that sophisticated accent? Make their day with these gifts for the die-hard anglophile.

1. Moon London Walks

The perfect book to plan your first (or next) adventure to London, Moon London Walks takes you on six unique walking tours through the landmarks, boutiques, bars, and hidden gems of this historic and cosmopolitan city.

2. Union Jack Umbrella

Perfect for an English summer, this beautiful Union Jack umbrella will proclaim your love of all things British while keeping you nice and dry.

3. Great British Bake Off

The GBBO fan in your life will adore this cookbook so much, they might bake you something delicious to say thank you!

4. Get in the Holiday Spirits!

Ring the new year in with a time-honored British spirit! A bottle of London Dry Gin (look around for new, small batch distilleries like the East London Liquor Company), a classic bottle of Pimm’s, or a shiny new shaker make the perfect gift.

5. Pottermania

Bring some magic into someone’s life this holiday season with a cute pin of the Hogwarts Express, or this set of Harry Potter-inspired wine glasses.

6. Rick Steves Best of England

For that Anglophile friend who’s planning a trip across the pond, give the gift of inspiration with Rick Steves Best of England.



7. It’s Tea Time!

Tea makes everything better. Stock up on delicious caffeine with this Twinings High Tea gift box, or this adorable tea towel map of London.

8. London Underground Poster

This beautifully minimalist poster of the London Underground will make any flat look chic, all the while reminding you to ‘mind the gap.’

9. Homesick United Kingdom Candle



This candle brings the UK to you, with notes of bergamot, Earl Gray tea, apple crumb, and more.

10. Made in the UK

The Brits know their style, from tweed to button-ups and trench coats. Level up your English fashion with any of these classic British outfitters:

Anything from That British Tweed Company

A trench coat from Aquascutum

A classic button-up shirt from Boden

