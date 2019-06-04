Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Based on the wildly popular YouTube channel

 

The Haunting of Sunshine Girl has been described as “Buffy The Vampire Slayer meets Veronica Mars for the new media age.” Young Adult fans new and old will learn the secrets behind Sunshine Griffith—the adorkable girl living in a haunted house—a story that is much bigger, and runs much deeper, than even the most devoted viewer can imagine…

 

Meet Sunshine, an adorkable sixteen-year-old girl who lives in a haunted house.

 

“I expect to lie awake, staring at the ceiling for hours. Instead my eyelids grow heavy and my breathing slows until it keeps time with Mom’s. But I swear, just as I’m drifting out of consciousness, in that place where you’re more asleep than awake anymore, I hear something else. A phrase uttered in a child’s voice, no more than a whisper: Night Night.”

The Sunshine Girl Series

The Haunting of Sunshine Girl

The Haunting of Sunshine Girl

Buy the Book

Read More

A New York Times bestsellerThe Haunting of Sunshine Girl,in active development for television by The Weinstein Company, a hit paranomal YA series based on the wildly popular YouTube channel about an "adorkable" teenager living in a haunted house. Shortly after her sixteenth birthday, Sunshine Griffith and her mother Kat move…

The Awakening of Sunshine Girl

The Awakening of Sunshine Girl

Buy the Book

Read More

Now in paperback, the highly anticipated sequel to the New York Times bestselling The Haunting of Sunshine Girl ("A 21st century, iPhone-enabled 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer'"-The Daily Beast), in which ghost-hunter Sunshine Griffith discovers her own paranormal abilities and a most unexpected and lethal enemy.Sunshine Griffith has been awakened. Her…

The Sacrifice of Sunshine Girl

The Sacrifice of Sunshine Girl

Buy the Book

Read More

The final installment of the New York Times bestselling Haunting of Sunshine Girl trilogy (based on the hit YouTube channel, and in development for television) about a girl who can communicate with ghosts.Is Sunshine Griffith who she thinks she is? Now that her luiseach powers are fully awakened, and having…

Meet The Author: Paige McKenzie

Paige McKenzie, the irresistible face of The Haunting of Sunshine Girl, began playing Sunshine as a high school junior. Today, the YouTube series boasts hundreds of millions of views. Paige lives in Portland, Oregon.

Discover More

Praise

The Haunting of Sunshine Girl is a brisk and breezy novel that calls to mind a 21st-century, iPhone-enabled Buffy the Vampire Slayer.”
— The Daily Beast

The Haunting of Sunshine Girl by Paige McKenzie is based on the YouTube web series phenomena and will prove to be an enduringly popular addition to school and community library YA fiction collections”
— Midwest Book Review

“Read if you dare!”
— Seventeen Magazine

“I was on the edge of my seat from the very first page.”
— R.L. Stine, #1 bestselling author of Goosebumps

“For Harry Potter and Twilight Fans, get ready for The Haunting of Sunshine Girl.”
— Yahoo

“Suspenseful, exciting and endlessly entertaining.”
— Kirkus Reviews

“Existing fans won’t be the only ones eager for more of this strong but vulnerable heroine just awakening to her potential.”
— Booklist

“Enthralling! Sunshine Girl is a winner for fans of teen horror!”
— Anya Allyn, author of The Dark Carousel series

“By the end of the first chapter, I turned on all the lights in the house.”
— Wes Craven, filmmaker and creator of Scream

“A creepy debut.”
— School Library Journal

“The plot moves along smoothly and rapidly, and the writing is graceful and wonderfully polished.”
— Time Magazine

“Pick this up!”
— USA Today

Read More Read Less