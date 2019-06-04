Based on the wildly popular YouTube channel
The Haunting of Sunshine Girl has been described as “Buffy The Vampire Slayer meets Veronica Mars for the new media age.” Young Adult fans new and old will learn the secrets behind Sunshine Griffith—the adorkable girl living in a haunted house—a story that is much bigger, and runs much deeper, than even the most devoted viewer can imagine…
Meet Sunshine, an adorkable sixteen-year-old girl who lives in a haunted house.
“I expect to lie awake, staring at the ceiling for hours. Instead my eyelids grow heavy and my breathing slows until it keeps time with Mom’s. But I swear, just as I’m drifting out of consciousness, in that place where you’re more asleep than awake anymore, I hear something else. A phrase uttered in a child’s voice, no more than a whisper: Night Night.”