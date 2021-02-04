Get recommended reads, deals, and more from Hachette
Best-selling author Michael Connelly talks to our host Clive Priddle of PublicAffairs on forensic science, inspirations for his character Mickey Haller, and his view on the future of Los Angeles.
Non-fiction book editor of the Washington Post and Hachette Books author Steven Levingston discusses his book BARACK AND JOE and about incoming president Joe Biden with Clive Priddle of PublicAffairs.
Writer and performer on Late Night with Seth Meyers Amber Ruffin talks with her sister Lacey Lamar on their book YOU'LL NEVER BELIEVE WHAT HAPPENED TO LACEY and everyday experiences of racism growing up in Nebraska.
This Week on The Current: Authors David Rothkopf, Keith Boykin, and Elizabeth Becker join Clive Priddle of PublicAffairs to discuss the events of January 6th at the Capitol.
Knight discusses her book How to Not Give a F*ck at Christmas and forming new traditions to conserve your joy and dispense with your annoy during a holiday season that’s unlike any other
Episode 6 - Becky Cooper
Episode 5 - Rick Steves
Episode 4 - Sarah Blaskey
Episode 3 - Keion Henderson
Episode 2 - Ezekiel J. Emanuel
Episode 1 - Ibram X. Kendi
