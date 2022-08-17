Exclusive Signs & Skymates Pre-Order Offer:

Signs & Skymates is your ultimate guide to astrological compatibility—from romance to self-love—from star astrologer and founder of @ScorpioMystique and KnowTheZodiac Dossé-Via Trenou. Using a signature whole-chart approach to reveal how your Sun, Moon, Rising, Mercury, Venus, and Mars signs contribute to astrological compatibility, Signs & Skymates dismantles ideas of which signs “go together,” encouraging readers to expand their ideas about each sign—including the ones in their own chart. Complete your understanding with the My Signs & Skymates guided journal, which uses Dossé-Via’s signature evolutionary understanding of the zodiac to guide you through questions about your own chart and your relationships with other people and signs; and the Signs & Skymates Astrological Compatibility Deck, featuring 100 cards housed in a magnetic closure keepsake box, giving you bite-sized chunks of enchanted inspiration.

Get to know yourself, your partner(s), and your friendships through the full constellation of your astrological self! In Signs & Skymates West African astrologer Dossé-Via Trenou uses her signature whole-chart approach to reveal how your Sun, Moon, Rising, Mercury, Venus, and Mars signs contribute to astrological compatibility—and serve as the basis for romantic and platonic relationships, as well as your all-important relationship with yourself.



Using astrology as a guiding light in her evolutionary approach to compatibility, Dossé-Via invites you to connect to your innermost self, and others, in new and more expansive ways. Through chapters on the role of each chart placement, as well as comprehensive explorations of relationships between different signs, Signs & Skymates dismantles ideas of which signs "go together," encouraging readers to expand their ideas about each sign—including the ones in their own chart. Discover the joys, challenges, and opportunities in your relationships as you deepen your knowledge of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces.



Price $30.00 Price $38.00 CAD Format Hardcover Diary ebook Audiobook Download (Unabridged) Trade Paperback This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around December 6, 2022. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

My Signs & Skymates Record and explore your relationships through the lens of the zodiac with My Signs & Skymates, a guided astrological compatibility journal from star West African astrologer and founder of KnowTheZodiac Dossé-Via Trenou. Love is in the stars : Learn how your Sun, Moon, and Rising signs influence your romantic and platonic relationships with this whole-chart approach to the zodiac.

: Learn how your Sun, Moon, and Rising signs influence your romantic and platonic relationships with this whole-chart approach to the zodiac. Features dozens of interactive prompts and charts : This guided journal uses Dossé-Via's signature evolutionary understanding of the zodiac to guide you through questions about your own chart (Sun, Moon, Rising, Mars, Venus, and Mercury signs) and your relationships with other people and signs.

: This guided journal uses Dossé-Via's signature evolutionary understanding of the zodiac to guide you through questions about your own chart (Sun, Moon, Rising, Mars, Venus, and Mercury signs) and your relationships with other people and signs. Deluxe journal with bonus stickers : Two-color illustrations, luxurious woodfree uncoated paper, and four sheets of bonus stickers for personalization give this journal an unmatched feeling.

From trusted astrologer Dossé-Via Trenou: Dossé-Via Trenou is a celebrated astrologer, the creator of @ScorpioMystique and the website/app/social channel KnowTheZodiac, and the author of Signs & Skymates. This guided journal brings you her signature reading style and approach to the zodiac in open-ended questions for astrological exploration.

