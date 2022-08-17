Signs & Skymates Pre-Order Offer

Go to Hachette Book Group home

Signs & Skymates is your ultimate guide to astrological compatibility—from romance to self-love—from star astrologer and founder of @ScorpioMystique and KnowTheZodiac Dossé-Via Trenou. Using a signature whole-chart approach to reveal how your Sun, Moon, Rising, Mercury, Venus, and Mars signs contribute to astrological compatibility, Signs & Skymates dismantles ideas of which signs “go together,” encouraging readers to expand their ideas about each sign—including the ones in their own chart. Complete your understanding with the My Signs & Skymates guided journal, which uses Dossé-Via’s signature evolutionary understanding of the zodiac to guide you through questions about your own chart and your relationships with other people and signs; and the Signs & Skymates Astrological Compatibility Deck, featuring 100 cards housed in a magnetic closure keepsake box, giving you bite-sized chunks of enchanted inspiration.

 

Pre-order the hardcover edition of Signs & Skymates from any retailer and upload your receipt to receive exclusive access to the first module in KnowTheZodiac’s Compatibility Course, a 30 minute introduction from Dossé-Via to compatibility, the signs, and the key placements in your chart.

Pre-order the whole Signs & Skymates suite (Signs & Skymates, My Signs & Skymates, and the Signs & Skymates Astrological Compatibility Deck) and upload your receipt to access to the first module in KnowTheZodiac’s Compatibility Course plus a KTZ Birth Chart Reading created by Dossé-Via.

