The Elements Magnet Set

With Complete Periodic Table!

by Theodore Gray

Display and play with the building blocks of life with The Elements Magnet Set!
Based on the iconic images from Theodore Gray’s bestselling book The Elements, this beautiful magnet set is the perfect way to add a little atomic flair at work and home. Spell out a fun message or just display and inspire some awe for all the elements that make up the world around you. This miniature kit includes:
  • 121 element magnets, each highlighting an important piece of the periodic table. Magnet size is approximately 1″ x 1″
  • 48-page book exploring the world’s most important elements, with full color-photographs throughout

Tiny Planetarium

See the Stars!

by Nick Perilli

View your favorite constellations anytime, anywhere with the Tiny Planetarium!
Bring the mystery and wonder of the night sky to your office or home with this charming miniature constellation projector! This kit includes:
  • a 3″ star projector with a disk including 12 Hellenistic constellations
  • a 48-page illustrated mini book about the mythology and lore behind each constellation