Change Is the Only Constant

The Wisdom of Calculus in a Madcap World

by Ben Orlin

Change is the Only Constant is an engaging and eloquent exploration of the intersection between calculus and daily life, complete with Orlin’s sly humor and memorably bad drawings. By spinning 28 engaging mathematical tales, Orlin shows us that calculus is simply another language to express the very things we humans grapple with every day — love, risk, time, and most importantly, change. Divided into two parts, “Moments” and “Eternities,” and drawing on everyone from Sherlock Holmes to Mark Twain to David Foster Wallace, Change is the Only Constant unearths connections between calculus, art, literature, and a beloved dog named Elvis. This is not just math for math’s sake; it’s math for the sake of becoming a wiser and more thoughtful human.

Math with Bad Drawings

Illuminating the Ideas That Shape Our Reality

by Ben Orlin

A hilarious reeducation in mathematics-full of joy, jokes, and stick figures-that sheds light on the countless practical and wonderful ways that math structures and shapes our world.
In Math With Bad Drawings, Ben Orlin reveals to us what math actually is; its myriad uses, its strange symbols, and the wild leaps of logic and faith that define the usually impenetrable work of the mathematician.
Truth and knowledge come in multiple forms: colorful drawings, encouraging jokes, and the stories and insights of an empathetic teacher who believes that math should belong to everyone. Orlin shows us how to think like a mathematician by teaching us a brand-new game of tic-tac-toe, how to understand an economic crises by rolling a pair of dice, and the mathematical headache that ensues when attempting to build a spherical Death Star.
Every discussion in the book is illustrated with Orlin’s trademark “bad drawings,” which convey his message and insights with perfect pitch and clarity. With 24 chapters covering topics from the electoral college to human genetics to the reasons not to trust statistics, Math with Bad Drawings is a life-changing book for the math-estranged and math-enamored alike.

Gastronogeek

42 Recipes from Your Favorite Imaginary Worlds

by Thibaud Villanova

by Maxime Leonard

From Back to the Future to Superman, this cookbook combines gastronomy and geek culture with playful recipes from fifteen fandoms — perfect for anyone looking to bring more magic and imagination into the kitchen.
Presenting pop culture delicacies for both casual and devoted fans, this cookbook includes forty-two recipes to conjure up unbelievable three-course menus influenced by fifteen fandoms from science fiction, fantasy, manga, horror, and comics. Become a gourmet geek with this mouthwatering menu:
  • A delicate “Impossible Soufflé” from Doctor Who
  • “Sanji’s Special Pork Steaks” from One Piece
  • The aptly named “Transylvanian Beef” from Dracula with roast beef, onions, and saffron potatoes
  • A hearty “Vegetables of Yesteryear Pie” from The Lord of the Rings
  • Specialty sweets and desserts: “Martha Kent’s Apricot and Almond Tart,” “McFly Cheesecake,” or the “Eye of Sauron Sabayon”, and more!
From comfort food to culinary classics, pop culture chef Thibaud Villanova’s imaginative recipes are sure to amaze and delight everyone gathered around the table.

Desktop Skee-Ball

Give it a roll!

by Running Press

This officially-licensed kit includes everything you need to play your own version of desktop Skee-Ball.
Skee-Ball is one of the most recognized and iconic games in the arcade world. This officially-licensed kit includes a mini-size Skee-Ball machine (with three pieces that snap together), 5 balls, and a 32-page illustrated book on how to play the game. It’s a must-have desktop version of the classic game!

Wacky Waving Inflatable Tube Guy

by Conor Riordan

Illustrated by Gemma Correll

The very first of its kind, this miniature Wacky Waving Inflatable Tube Guy is the perfect desktop companion, tiny marketing tool, or hilarious gift!

Finally, the joyous dancing tube man — who’s been featured everywhere from Ricky Martin’s stage to Broad City — is available in a tiny, desk-friendly size.

This box includes:

  • An 18-inch waving tube man with fan in base to make him dance, wiggle, and shake just like the real thing (batteries not included)
  • A 32-page mini book exploring the larger than life (and utterly surprising!) origins of everyone’s favorite flailing arm man

PLEASE NOTE: This product can be powered by a 9-volt battery or by a specific AC adapter. (Battery nor AC adapter included with purchase.) Please read and follow the instructions included in the box to ensure optimal performance.

If using a battery:

  • A rechargable Ni-MH battery is recommended for best performance and is a more cost-effective alternative to a common Alkaline (single-use) battery.
  • If using an Alkaline battery, it must be NEW and preferably a PREMIUM brand.
  • DO NOT use a Carbon-Zinc battery (often labeled “Heavy-Duty”). This type of battery cannot produce enough power to operate the motor.
  • To get the most life out of the battery, use in intervals no greater than 5 to 10 minutes. Operating in this manner will yield approximately 45 minutes of use.
  • If your tube guy begins to get stuck in a downward position, it is time to replace the battery or recharge if using a rechargeable battery.

If using an AC adapter, it must follow the below specifications:

  • Input: AC 100-240V (50-60 Hz)
  • Output: DC 9V (1A or 2A)