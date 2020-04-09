Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Coming September 2020, the new 12th edition of Robert's Rules of Order, Newly Revised

Robert’s Rules of Order is the recognized guide to smooth, orderly, and fairly conducted meetings. This 12th edition is the only current manual to have been maintained and updated since 1876 under the continuing program established by General Henry M. Robert himself. As indispensable now as the original edition was more than a century ago, Robert’s Rules of Order Newly Revised is the acknowledged “gold standard” for meeting rules.

New and enhanced features of this edition include:

*Section-based paragraph numbering to facilitate cross-references and e-book compatibility
*Expanded appendix of charts, tables, and lists

*Sample rules for electronic meetings
*Helpful summary explanations about postponing a motion, reconsidering a vote, making and enforcing points of order and appeals, and newly expanded procedures for filling blanks
*New provisions regarding debate on nominations, reopening nominations, and completing an election after its scheduled time
*Dozens more clarifications, additions, and refinements to improve the presentation of existing rules, incorporate new interpretations, and address common inquiries

Coinciding with publication of the 12th edition, the authors of this manual have once again published an updated (3rd) edition of Robert’s Rules of Order Newly Revised In Brief, a simple and concise introductory guide cross-referenced to it.

In Paperback

Robert's Rules of Order Newly Revised, 12th edition

Robert's Rules of Order Newly Revised, 12th edition

Buy the Book

Read More

The only current authorized edition of the classic work on parliamentary procedure--now in a new updated edition Robert's Rules of Order is the recognized guide to smooth, orderly, and fairly conducted meetings. This 12th edition is the only current manual to have been maintained and updated since 1876 under the…

Amazon
Barnes & Noble
Walmart
Target
Books-A-Million
Powell's
Indiebound
Bookshop

In Deluxe Hardcover

Robert's Rules of Order Newly Revised, Deluxe 12th edition

Robert's Rules of Order Newly Revised, Deluxe 12th edition

Buy the Book

Read More

The only current authorized edition of the classic work on parliamentary procedure--now in a new updated edition Robert's Rules of Order is the recognized guide to smooth, orderly, and fairly conducted meetings. This 12th edition is the only current manual to have been maintained and updated since 1876 under the…

Amazon
Barnes & Noble
Walmart
Target
Books-A-Million
Powell's
Indiebound
Bookshop

In Hardcover

Robert's Rules of Order Newly Revised, 12th edition

Robert's Rules of Order Newly Revised, 12th edition

Buy the Book

Read More

The only current authorized edition of the classic work on parliamentary procedure--now in a new updated editionRobert's Rules of Order is the recognized guide to smooth, orderly, and fairly conducted meetings. This 12th edition is the only current manual to have been maintained and updated since 1876 under the continuing…

Amazon
Barnes & Noble
Walmart
Target
Books-A-Million
Powell's
Indiebound
Bookshop

In e-book

Robert's Rules of Order Newly Revised, 12th edition

Robert's Rules of Order Newly Revised, 12th edition

Buy the Book

Read More

The only current authorized edition of the classic work on parliamentary procedure--now in a new updated editionRobert's Rules of Order is the recognized guide to smooth, orderly, and fairly conducted meetings. This 12th edition is the only current manual to have been maintained and updated since 1876 under the continuing…

Amazon
Barnes & Noble
Apple Books
Google Play
Kobo
Ebooks.com

In Audiobook

Robert's Rules of Order Newly Revised, 12th edition

Robert's Rules of Order Newly Revised, 12th edition

Buy the Book

Read More

The only current authorized edition of the classic work on parliamentary procedure--now in a new updated editionRobert's Rules of Order is the recognized guide to smooth, orderly, and fairly conducted meetings. This 12th edition is the only current manual to have been maintained and updated since 1876 under the continuing…

Audible
AudioBooks.com
AudioBooksNow.com
AudioBookstore.com
Downpour.com
Apple
Google Play
Libro.fm
NookAudioBooks.com
Kobo

And don't forget Robert's Rules of Order Newly Revised In Brief!

Robert's Rules of Order Newly Revised In Brief, 3rd edition

Robert's Rules of Order Newly Revised In Brief, 3rd edition

Buy the Book

Read More

A short, concise and user-friendly guide to the essential procedures of conducting a meeting, written by the authors of Robert's Rules of Order Newly Revised, the only authorized edition of the classic work on parliamentary procedure Originally published in 1896, General Henry M. Robert's guide to smooth, orderly, and fairly…

Robert's Rules of Order Newly Revised In Brief, 3rd edition

Robert's Rules of Order Newly Revised In Brief, 3rd edition

Buy the Book

Read More

A short, concise and user-friendly guide to the essential procedures of conducting a meeting, written by the authors of Robert's Rules of Order Newly Revised, the only authorized edition of the classic work on parliamentary procedure Originally published in 1896, General Henry M. Robert's guide to smooth, orderly, and fairly…

Robert's Rules of Order Newly Revised In Brief, 3rd edition

Robert's Rules of Order Newly Revised In Brief, 3rd edition

Buy the Book

Read More

A short, concise and user-friendly guide to the essential procedures of conducting a meeting, written by the authors of Robert's Rules of Order Newly Revised, the only authorized edition of the classic work on parliamentary procedure Originally published in 1896, General Henry M. Robert's guide to smooth, orderly, and fairly…