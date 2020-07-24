We believe in celebrating diverse views. To help give voice to typically underrepresented stories in the romance genre, we are opening our inbox for unagented submissions exclusively to BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and People of Color) authors.
We’re looking for full-length romance novels and women’s fiction that promotes a variety of backgrounds and diversity.
In women’s fiction, the focus will be on a woman’s journey and life experiences. Often these books center on female friendships, sisters, or discovering family secrets, told from the woman’s point of view. The narrative can either be in first person or third person.
For romance and rom-coms, we’re looking for a celebration of falling in love—characters who get to know each other, overcome obstacles, and then have a resolution that gives us all the warm, fuzzies of a happily-ever-after at the end.
The most successful novels draw from certain tropes, or types of stories, that are always popular. Some reader-favorite examples include second-chance romance (someone who’s reunited with a high school crush, for example), friends-to-lovers, forbidden love (think Romeo & Juliet), secret baby, marriage of convenience, fake engagement/significant other, or a Cinderella story—just to name a few.
Novels should be 80,000-100,000 words.
To submit, send your query letter in the body of an email to ForeverSubmissions@hbgusa.com with the first three chapters and a synopsis of your work attached.
You’ll receive personalized feedback from our editors within 90 days.
The review team consists of:
Alex Logan
We’re so excited to hear from you!