“Her children rise up and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praises her:
‘Many women have done excellently, but you surpass them all.’”
– Proverbs 31:28-31
Looking for the right gift to show mom just how grateful you are for her? With all that she does for everyone else, choose a gift that will fill her back up with spiritual inspiration and practical encouragement. Give her the gift that keeps on giving this Mother's Day with our curated list of books and devotionals.
See our list below of bestselling authors she already knows and loves, or introduce her to a soon-to-be favorite.
Exceptional You by Victoria Osteen
Does mom have a dream or a new goal she wants to pursue? Remind mom of the exceptional person she is with these seven practices for living a fulfilled and plentiful life from bestselling author Victoria Osteen.
Midnight Lullabies by Lauren Eberspacher
This new devotional meets the weary mama in the trenches of motherhood while she does Kingdom work within the four walls of her home, shining light and giving hope when it seems most far away.
Half-Finished by Lauraine Snelling
Does mom love Christian fiction? This heart-warming read is for the mom who's life is full of half-finished relationships and projects. Remind her that the outcome is not as important as the journey.
Healing the Soul of a Woman by Joyce Meyer
Bestselling author and Bible teacher Joyce Meyer's new book is for every mom who has at one time or another been deeply hurt by life’s circumstances. Joyce shares her own personal story and gives life-changing scripture to offer be healing, heart and soul.
Aly's Fight by Aly and Josh Taylor
Aly's Fight will remind mom that He is greater than any sickness. Aly’s cancer journey is only the beginning of their incredible story. Share her family's story of grit, determination, and hope.
Breakthrough by Joyce Smith
This is for the mom who loves "This is Us" and believes in the power of miracles! Share the impossible true story that inspired the major motion picture starring Chrissy Metz, Topher Grace, Dennis Haysbert, and Josh Lucas.
James and Ephesians by Joyce Meyer
For the mom who loves studying God's Word! Get her Joyce Meyer's first every Bible study series on James and Ephesians. She'll be inspired to put her faith into practice on a daily basis and grasp the practical truths of God’s Word.
What a Great Word for Moms by Karen Moore
This unique gift book that offers inspiring devotional thoughts, literary quotes, Scriptures and prayers, all built around key Bible words. Each word is intended to encourage, challenge, and bless those who are moms at any age and stage.
I Seek Truth by Terry Squires
This is for the mom who enjoys reading with a cup of coffee in the morning and needs time to re-center. I Seek Truth is an intimate journey that will help her study God's Word through 90 devotions.
Happy Campers by Audrey Monke
This is for the fun-loving mom who lives to read parenting books! She'll learn the 9 tips to help her children thrive.
