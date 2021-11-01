Add these titles to your shelves!

Dead End Girls

Two girls fake their deaths only to face mortal danger in this YA thriller perfect for fans of The Twin and None Shall Sleep.In one week, Maude will be dead. At least, that’s what she wants everyone to think. After years of research, Maude has decided to fake her own death.… Read More

Hardcover

ISBN-13: 9780316310413

USD: $17.99 / CAD: $22.99

On Sale: May 10th 2022

Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

Two Truths and a Lie

A group of teens are trapped in an old motel with a murderer in this chilling YA mystery by New York Times bestselling author April Henry. Nell has always wanted to be an actor, but doubts her ability. As a member of her school’s theater program, she prefers working backstage. On… Read More

Hardcover

ISBN-13: 9780316323338

USD: $17.99 / CAD: $22.99

On Sale: May 24th 2022

Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

Meet The Author: Wendy Heard

Wendy Heard is the author of the acclaimed YA novel She’s Too Pretty to Burn, which Kirkus Reviews praised as “a wild and satisfying romp” in a starred review, as well as two adult thrillers: The Kill Club and Hunting Annabelle. She is a member of Sisters in Crime, International Thriller Writers, and Mystery Writers of America, and is a contributor at Crimereads.com and Writer’s Digest. Wendy lives in Los Angeles, California.

Meet The Author: April Henry

April Henry is the New York Times bestselling author of many acclaimed mysteries for adults and young adults, including the YA novels Girl, Stolen; The Night She Disappeared; The Girl Who Was Supposed to Die; The Girl I Used to Be, which was nominated for an Edgar Award and won the Anthony Award for Best YA Mystery; Count All Her Bones; The Lonely Dead; Run, Hide, Fight Back; The Girl in the White Van; Playing with Fire; Eyes of the Forest; and The Body in the Woods and Blood Will Tell, the first two books in the Point Last Seen series. She lives in Oregon. April invites you to visit her at aprilhenry.com.

