Free Virtual Event
The Groom Will Keep His Name by Matt Ortile
with Books Are Magic, in conversation with Meredith Talusan, author of FairestMore Information
Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Free Virtual Event
The Groom Will Keep His Name by Matt Ortile
with Books Are Magic, in conversation with Meredith Talusan, author of FairestMore Information
Ticketed Virtual Event
THE GROOM WILL KEEP HIS NAME by Matt Ortile
with the Strand, in conversation with Bowen YangRegister Now
Free Virtual Event
THE GROOM WILL KEEP HIS NAME by Matt Ortile
with Book Soup, in conversation with Fran TiradoRegister Now
Free Virtual Event
HOW WE SHOW UP by Mia Birdsong
in conversation with Dani McClain, author of WE LIVE FOR THE WEMore Information