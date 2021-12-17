Ready for Pre-order

Color the Sky

Color the Sky

Buy the Book

From award-winning author David Elliott and Ezra Jack Keats Award-winning illustrator Evan Turk comes a vibrant celebration of color, birds, and birdsong—perfect for fans of Eric Carle or Chris Raschka.Red, big / red, small / Red sits on my garden wall. / Blue, low / blue, high / Blue has taken… Read More

Hardcover

ISBN-13: 9780316212076

USD: $17.99 / CAD: $22.99

On Sale: February 8th 2022

Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

Raul the Third
Matt Ringler
Matt Ringler is a children’s book writer who loves roller coasters and any kind of fast ride. When his daughter Sam was small, he took her for Strollercoaster rides all over New York City. They now live together in Yonkers, New York.

Raul the Third and Elaine Bay were both born in El Paso, Texas and have been making art together since they met. Raul the Third is the Pura Belpre award winning illustrator of Lowriders to the Center of the Earth and Vamos! Let’s Go to the Market and the creator of the World of Vamos! Elaine Bay is a multi-disciplinary artist and the colorist of the World of Vamos! books. They live in Boston with their son Raul El Gonzalez IV.
Aaron Becker
Marcie Colleen
Marcie Colleen is the author of numerous books for children, among them Love, Triangle; Penguinaut!; The Bear’s Garden; and the Super Happy Party Bears chapter book series. A Brooklynite at heart, she now lives in San Diego, California. Marcie invites you to visit her online at thisismarciecolleen.com.

Aaron Becker is the creator of the Caldecott Honor Book Journey and two follow-up books in the trilogy: Quest and Return. He is also the creator of A Stone for Sascha and the board books You Are Light and My Favorite Color. Aaron lives with his family in Amherst, Massachusetts. Short films of his process, as well as prints of his artwork, can by found at storybreathing.com.

Peter Brown

Peter Brown
Peter Brown is the author and illustrator of many bestselling children's books, including Children Make Terrible Pets, Mr. Tiger Goes Wild, and The Curious Garden. He is also the author of the bestselling middle-grade duology The Wild Robot and The Wild Robot Escapes. He is the recipient of a Caldecott Honor for Creepy Carrots!, two E.B. White Read Aloud Awards, a New York Times Best Illustrated Children's Book award, and a Children's Choice Award for Illustrator of the Year. Peter's website is http://www.peterbrownstudio.com.
Javaka Steptoe
Javaka Steptoe is a Caldecott and Coretta Scott King Illustrator award-winning artist, designer, and illustrator. His debut picture book, In Daddy’s Arms I Am Tall, won the Coretta Scott King Award, and Jimi: Sounds Like a Rainbow (written by Gary Golio) received a Coretta Scott King Honor. He has also illustrated Do You Know What I’ll Do? by Charlotte Zolotow, A Pocketful of Poems by Nikki Grimes, Amiri and Odette: A Love Story by Walter Dean Myers, Rain Play by Cynthia Cotten, and Hot Day on Abbott Avenue by Karen English, which received the Jane Addams Children’s Book Award. He is also the author and illustrator of The Jones Family Express, as well as the Caldecott award-winning Radiant Child. Javaka invites you to visit his website at Javaka.com.
Jerry Pinkney
Jerry Pinkney is one of the most heralded children’s book illustrators of all time and has illustrated more than 100 books. He has the rare distinction of being the recipient of five Caldecott Honors and the winner of the 2010 Caldecott Medal for The Lion and the Mouse, and has since created several companion books: The Tortoise & the Hare, The Grasshopper & the Ants, The Three Billy Goats Gruff, and The Little Mermaid.

He has won the Coretta Scott King Illustrator Award five times and the Coretta Scott King Illustrator Honor four times. Jerry has received several major lifetime achievement awards and was also the first children’s book illustrator elected to the American Academy of Arts and Sciences. He lives with his wife, author Gloria Jean Pinkney, in Croton-on-Hudson, New York. The artist invites you to visit his website at jerrypinkneystudio.com.
Dan Santat
Dan Santat is the Caldecott Medal-winning and New York Times bestselling author and illustrator of The Adventures of Beekle: The Unimaginary Friend, Are We There Yet?, and After the Fall as well as the illustrator of many other picture books, including Crankenstein by Samantha Berger. Dan lives in Southern California with his wife, two kids, and various pets.
Sophie Blackall
Sophie Blackall is the bestselling and Caldecott medal-winning artist behind Finding Winnie: The True Story of the World’s Most Famous Bear. Her work has appeared in the bestselling Ivy and Bean series, many award-winning picture books, a global pro-vaccination campaign, and on a renowned NYC subway poster. She lives in Brooklyn with her family.
