1. IVANA TRUMP DIVORCE
Ivana Trump provided details of an alleged rape incident involving Donald Trump during their marriage, which Ivana described in a sworn affidavit during their divorce.
a). Harry Hurt book:
Author Harry Hurt III, for his 1993 unauthorized biography Lost Tycoon: The Many Lives of Donald J. Trump, said he acquired Ivana’s sworn divorce deposition, which included details from her statement that Trump had allegedly raped her in a fit of rage. Hurt described Ivana’s allegations over seven paragraphs in his book.
During the 2016 campaign, Hurt was contacted by media about the whereabouts of the legal documents he used as source material for his book. In an interview with The New Yorker, Hurt said he retained the document because “it was sworn testimony,” but years later during a house cleaning, “I threw it all out.”
The article also cited a report by the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement, which The New Yorker said, “examined the divorce records” and “Trump invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination approximately a hundred times when Ivana’s lawyers asked him about adulterous relations with other women.”
Trump, in a 2015 tweet, labeled Hurt a “dummy dope” and said he “wrote a failed book.”
The Hurt book contained a statement from Ivana saying that she did not want her rape allegations to be interpreted in “a literal or criminal sense.” The publisher inserted the statement into copies of the book after the book had been printed.
Later editions of the book contained the publisher’s “Notice to the Reader” and the “Statement of Ivana Trump”.
For additional details in All the President’s Women about author Harry Hurt’s findings, see pages 96, 102, 257-258, 285-290, 293.
b). Ivana’s legal affidavit to oppose media from examining the divorce documents:
During the 2016 campaign, media attempted to unseal the Trump divorce documents and make them public. The documents, however, have remained sealed by the court.
For additional details in All the President’s Women about Ivana Trump’s divorce, see pages 99-104, 105, 123.
2. JILL HARTH LAWSUIT
In 1997, Jill Harth filed a $125 million suit in Manhattan Federal Court against Trump, accusing him of sexual misconduct. The lawsuit was withdrawn once her then-husband George Houraney settled with Trump in a breach-of-contract suit. In July 2016, Harth said she stood by her lawsuit allegations in an interview with The Guardian.
Trump has vehemently denied Harth’s accusations. During the 2016 campaign, his spokesperson said: “Mr. Trump denies each and every statement made by Ms. Harth”.
a). Selected allegations from the court documents:
This is a direct quote from the Harth court documents -
12. Defendant Trump began making repeated personal “sexual” demands of plaintiff, which included attempts to lure plaintiff to defendant’s Trump Tower apartment for late-night meetings to “talk and have a drink,” but in fact constituted defendants stated interest to exploit plaintiff as a “sex object and slave” to satisfy defendant's sexual appetite as a self-described “stud.”
This is another direct quote from the Harth court documents -
57. “That defendant Trump represents a clearly present, future and constant danger to women in general and in particular those women involved in beauty pageants, such as American Dream Festival “Calendar Girl” competition and “Miss Universe,” “Miss USA,” and “Miss Teen USA.”
For additional details in All the President’s Women about Jill Harth, see pages 74-77, 89, 107, 120, 253, 270-271, 273.
3. “KATIE JOHNSON” LAWSUIT
In April 2016, a federal lawsuit was filed in California against Trump and Jeffrey Epstein, alleging that Trump and Epstein “raped” and “assaulted” her when she was a thirteen-year-old. The lawsuit was dismissed by a federal judge on technical grounds.
Several months later the woman, who has gone by the pseudonyms “Katie Johnson” and “Jane Doe,” filed another federal lawsuit against Trump and Epstein in New York. The New York lawsuit included an affidavit by anonymous witness, “Tiffany Doe,” who allegedly helped procure the underage girls for the parties and who allegedly corroborated the charges of “rape” and “battery and assault.” The suit also included an affidavit by “Joan Doe,” a classmate of the victim who said she was allegedly told about the rapes during the following school year.
Six days before the presidential election, “Johnson” was set to appear at a press conference at the law offices of Lisa Bloom in Los Angeles. Bloom, a civil rights attorney known for representing victims of sexual assault, asserted that Johnson received a number of threats. Johnson never showed up to the press conference and the suit was dropped on November 4, 2016.
Trump’s legal team branded the lawsuit allegations “disgusting at the highest level” and a “hoax,” adding they were clearly framed to “solicit media attention or, perhaps…simply politically motivated.” Additionally, Trump never had a chance to face these accusations in court before they were withdrawn.
a). Selected allegations from court documents in withdrawn lawsuit:
11. Immediately following this rape, Defendant Trump threatened Plaintiff that, were she ever to reveal any of the details of the sexual and physical abuse of her by Defendant Trump, Plaintiff and her family would be physically harmed if not killed.
23. Both Defendants let Plaintiff know that each was a very wealthy, powerful man and indicated that they had the power, ability and means to carry out their threats… (from declaration in support of plaintiff’s request for protective order — “Tiffany Doe”:)
8. I personally witnessed four sexual encounters that the Plaintiff being forced to have with Mr. Trump during this period, including the fourth of these encounters where Mr. Trump forcibly raped her despite her pleas to stop.
9. I personally witnessed the one occasion where Mr. Trump forced the Plaintiff and the 12-year-old female named Maria perform oral sex on Mr. Trump and witnessed his physical abuse of both minors when they finished the act.
14. I personally witnessed Defendant Trump telling the Plaintiff that she shouldn’t ever say anything if she didn’t want to disappear like the 12-year-old female Maria, and that he was capable of having her whole family killed.
For additional details in All the President’s Women about “Katie Johnson”, see pages 63-67, 254-255.
4. SUMMER ZERVOS LAWSUIT
In October 2016, Summer Zervos, a former Apprentice contestant, accused Trump of sexual misconduct. Zervos claims that at a meeting at the Beverly Hills Hotel in 2007 Trump groped and forcibly kissed her without her consent. Trump denied the allegations and called Zervos a liar and a phony at campaign rallies and on Twitter.
In early 2017, Zervos filed a defamation lawsuit against Trump in New York. Zervos also filed a subpoena for "all documents concerning any woman who asserted that Donald J. Trump touched her inappropriately."
Trump’s lawyers attempted to have the suit dismissed, claiming that the president cannot face civil lawsuits while in office. Mariann Wang, Zervos’s attorney, argued that the US Supreme Court's ruling in Clinton v. Jones is precedent. Therefore, Trump can be sued in state court over allegations that do not involve official White House duties.
In March 2019, a New York appeals court rejected Trump’s argument that the Constitution makes him immune from state lawsuits, stating in part:
We reject defendant President Trump's argument that the Supremacy Clause of the United States Constitution prevents a New York State court - and every other state court in the country - from exercising its authority under its state constitution. Instead, we find that the Supremacy Clause was never intended to deprive a state court of its authority to decide cases and controversies under the state's constitution.
a). Selected allegations from court documents:
26. The kisses on her mouth -- done without her consent -- made Ms. Zervos feel uncomfortable, nervous and embarrassed. She felt that it was inappropriate behavior. She spoke to a friend and her parents about it, all of whom concluded that this must just be the way that Mr. Trump greeted people.
31. Ms. Zervos again told him she was not interested, saying “dude, you’re tripping right now.” Mr. Trump asked her what she wanted, and she replied that she had come for dinner. Mr. Trump the said, “okay, we’ll have dinner.”
35. Ms. Zervos felt confused by what had happened. She felt that he still wanted to talk with her about a job even though she had rejected his sexual advances. She thought that perhaps Mr. Trump had been testing her and that she had passed. She drove straight to her family’s business to discuss what happened with her father, and to get his advice as to whether she should go to the golf course the following day, given what had occurred. After speaking with her father Ms. Zervos’s decided to go to meet Mr. Trump the following day.
39. Ms. Zervos called Mr. Trump to tell him she was upset, because it felt like she was being penalized for not sleeping with him. Mr. Trump said he was golfing and could not discuss it with her at that time.
41. In fact, when Mr. Trump began running for President in 2016, Ms. Zervos consistently complimented him to others, and never said anything publicly about how he had groped and sexually assaulted her.
42. Ms. Zervos continued to believe that Mr. Trump’s sexually inappropriate misconduct towards her at the Beverly Hills Hotel was either a test or an isolated incident about which Mr. Trump was embarrassed and ashamed.
43. In April 2016, Ms. Zervos attempted to contact Mr. Trump. She wanted to give him an opportunity to apologize to her. At that time she had no knowledge of any inappropriate behavior by Mr. Trump with other women. Ms. Zervos contacted Mr. Trump’s secretary, though she did not explain fully why she wanted to connect with Mr. Trump. In a different email directed to him personally, she did indicate that their past encounter had been hurtful and embarrassing. She never heard back.
50. Ms. Zervos chose to come forward and to speak publicly about her experience with Mr. Trump. She felt that telling the world of her specific experiences with him was ethically the right thing to do, so that the public could evaluate Mr. Trump fully as a candidate for president, and could take both her experiences and Mr. Trump’s denials into consideration.
53. On October 14, 2016, at approximately 2:45 p.m. EST, Ms. Zervos publicly described her interactions with Mr. Trump in detail, including his unwanted sexual misconduct.
55. Mr. Trump’s immediate response, in the late afternoon or evening of October 14, 2016 was falsely to state: “To be clear, I never met her at a hotel or greeted her inappropriately a decade ago. That is not who I am as a person, and it is not how I’ve conducted my life.” Mr. Trump’s statement was posted on his campaign website, and widely reported in the media.
58. In the hours and days that followed, Mr. Trump became obsessed with calling Ms. Zervos and any other woman who came forward to report his abuse liars with improper motives. Deliberately false, Defamatory statements spewed forth and out of his twitter account often at odd hours, and on information and beliefs, written and posted from his home in New York City - and unfettered at large rallies to angry crowds.
59. At around 7:15 p.m. on October 14, 2016 within hours of Ms. Zervos coming forward, Mr. Trump shouted at a rally in Charlotte, North Carolina that “These allegations are 100% false...They are made up, they never happened....It’s not hard to find a small handful of people willing to make false smears for personal fame, who knows maybe for financial reasons political purposes.”
60. At 3:51 a.m., October 15, 2016, Mr. Trump tweeted: “100% fabricated and made-up charges…”
61. Less than an hour later, at 4:45 a.m., October 15, 2016, Mr. Trump tweeted about: “the media pushing false and unsubstantiated charges, and outright lies…”
62. A few hours later, at 8:52 a.m., October 15, 2016, Mr. Trump republished the false statement about Ms. Zervos, as issued by his own campaign team on behalf of Ms. Zervos’s first cousin, stating: “Summer’s actions today are nothing more than an attempt to regain the spotlight at Mr. Trump’s expense.”
63. At 11:29 a.m., October 15, 2016 Mr. Trump tweeted: “Nothing ever happened with any of these women. Totally made up nonsense to steal the election.”
64. At approximately 12:30 p.m., October 15, 2016, at a rally in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Mr. Trump stated: “Today, the cousin of one of these people, very close to her, wrote a letter that what she said is a lie…That she invited Donald Trump to her restaurant to have dinner, which by the way I didn’t go to, didn’t even know who the heck we’re talking about here. But these allegations have been, many of them already proven so false…” Later he said: “Total lies, and you’ve been seeing total lies...you have phony people coming up with phony allegations…”
65. At approximately 3:30 p.m., October 15, 2016 at a rally in Bangor, Maine, Mr. Trump again said these were “false allegations and outright lies, in an effort to elect Hillary Clinton President...False stories, all made-up. Lies. Lies. No witnesses, no nothing. All big lies.”
66. At 4:36 a.m., October 16, 2016, Mr. Trump tweeted: “Polls close, but can you believe I lost large numbers of women voters based on made up events THAT NEVER HAPPENED.”
67. At 5:31 a.m., October 16, 2016, Mr. Trump tweeted that the Clinton Campaign is “putting stories that never happened into the news!”
68. At 5:15 a.m., October 17, 2016, Mr. Trump tweeted: “Can’t believe these totally phony stories, 100% made up by women (many already proven false)....”
69. At 5:24 a.m., October 17, 2016, Mr. Trump retweeted a statement that included a picture of Summer Zervos, stating “This is all yet another hoax.” Mr. Trump commiserated in agreement adding: “Terrible.”
70. At 12:31 p.m., October 17, 2016, Mr. Trump tweeted that the media had but “women front and center with made-up stories and lies…”
71. At approximately 6:30 p.m., October 17, 2016, at a rally in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Mr. Trump stated: “The media . . .They take a story, with absolutely nothing, that didn’t exist, and they pit it [sic] front page news because they want to poison the minds of the voters.” Later, he said: “They want to put nice sexy headlines up, even though nothing happened. Nothing took place. Even though it’s a total fabrication.”
72. At approximately 1:30 p.m., October 18, 2016, at a rally at Grand Junction, Colorado, Mr. Trump stated: “The press. . . rigged it from the beginning by telling totally false stories. Most recently about phony allegations. . . .”
73. During the presidential debate on October 19, 2016, in Las Vegas, Nevada, Mr. Trump reiterated that the reports of all the women who had come forward since the last debate on October 9 saying that he sexually assaulted them were “totally false.” Specifically, in a rambling answer to a question posed by Chris Wallace, Mr. Trump stated: “I would say the only way -- because those stories are all totally false, I have to say that. And I didn’t even apologize to my wife, who’s sitting right here, because I didn’t do anything. I didn’t know any of these women -- I didn’t see these women. These women -- the woman on the plane, the - I think they want either fame or her campaign did it . . . I believe, Chris, that she got these people to step forward. If it wasn’t, they get their 10 minutes of fame. But they were all totally -- it was all fiction. It was lies, and it was fiction.”
74. At approximately 11:30 a.m., October 22, 2016, at a rally at Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, Mr. Trump stated: “Every woman lied when they came forward to hurt my campaign, total fabrication. The events never happened. Never. All of these liars will be sued after the election is over.”
For additional details in All the President’s Women about Summer Zervos, see pages 85-86, 135, 140-141, 229, 237, 259-260.
5. ALVA JOHNSON LAWSUIT
Alva Johnson, a former Trump campaign worker, filed a federal lawsuit against Trump alleging that then-candidate Trump forcibly kissed her at a rally, and that the campaign discriminated against women of color, claiming she was paid less than white men with similar, or even lower, levels of responsibility. Johnson claimed that on August 24, 2016 Trump grabbed her hand and leaned in to kiss her on the lips as he exited an RV outside a rally in Tampa, Florida. Trump denied the allegations.
In June 2019, U.S. District Judge William Jung ruled the accusations were politically motivated, stating in part: “As currently stated, the Complaint presents a political lawsuit, not a tort and wages lawsuit. Plaintiff will receive a fair day in court, but the Court will try a tort and wages dispute — not a political one. If Plaintiff wishes to make a political statement or bring a claim for political purposes, this is not the forum.”
In September 2019, Johnson cited the difficulty of pursuing “justice against a person with unlimited resources” and dropped her lawsuit against Trump. She still stands by her claims that he forcibly kissed her. A lawyer for Trump said by “giving up the case, represents total victory for President Trump, and fully vindicates him of Johnson’s false accusations.”
a). Selected allegations from court documents before Johnson dropped the suit:
3. Like he has done with so many other women, Defendant Trump violated norms of decency and privacy by kissing Ms. Johnson on the lips without her consent in the middle of Florida work event and in front of numerous other Campaign officials.
4. While forcibly kissing is a serious violation of bodily autonomy that can cause victims to experience feelings of physical alarm, fear, shame, guilt, and helplessness. These feelings can be exacerbated when the predator is a boss or other authority figure. And when the predator happens to be one of the most powerful men in the world, the experience can be downright terrifying.
14. Defendant Trump has a long history of harassing and assaulting women, including forcibly kissing them on the mouth without their consent. He does so intentionally -- just as he admitted on the Access Hollywood tape. Since the Access Hollywood tape became public, dozens of women have come forward with complaints that Defendant Trump forcibly kissed, groped, and/or harassed them--disturbing allegations that span nearly four decades.
15. Ms. Johnson was not aware of Defendant Trump’s long history of predatory conduct towards women when she first connected with the Campaign in late 2015. She joined the Campaign early in the primary season, worked hard, and became a valued Director who was integral to the Campaign’s success. But instead of being rewarded for her hard work and accomplishments, Ms. Johnson was subjected to unwanted kissing by her boss and discrimination based on her race and gender.
26. As Ms. Johnson approached, Defendant Trump looked her up and down and said, “Oh beautiful, beautiful, fantastic.”
77. When Ms. Johnson first learned of the Access Hollywood tape, she was instantly transported back to the moment in which Defendant Trump singled her out of all of the people on his staff and forcibly kissed her.
For additional details in All the President’s Women about Alva Johnson, see pages 86-87, 254.
6. LETTER SENT TO HOUSE OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE TO INVESTIGATE TRUMP SEXUAL MISCONDUCT CLAIMS SIGNED BY 56 FEMALE DEMOCRATIC LAWMAKERS
In December 2017, a letter was sent to the House oversight committee to investigate allegations of sexual misconduct against the president.
The letter, signed by more than 50 female Democratic lawmakers, was sent to the committee Chairman Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-South Carolina) and ranking member Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-Maryland).
The letter was from the Democratic Women’s Working Group, and leading the effort were Lois Frankel of Florida, Brenda Lawrence of Michigan and Jackie Speier of California.
Trump’s response was that he had never met the accusers and said their claims were fabricated.
a). Selected allegations of the letter sent to Chairman Gowdy and Ranking Member Cummings:
…The American people deserve a full inquiry into the truth of these allegations.
At least 17 women have publicly accused the President of sexual misconduct. Natasha Stoynoff recounted how the President pushed her against a wall and forced his tongue down her throat. Jill Harth described how the President attempted to get up her dress. Kristin Anderson detailed how the President touched her genitals through her underwear. Mariah Billado, Rachel Crooks, Tasha Dixon, Jessica Drake, Cathy Heller, Samantha Holvey, Ninni Laaksonen, Jessica Leeds, Temple Taggart McDowell, Mindy McGillivray, Cassandra Searles, Bridget Sullivan, Karena Virginia, and Summer Zervos also offered alarming accounts.
The President’s own remarks appear to back up the allegations. The President has boasted in public and in crude terms that he feels at liberty to perpetrate such conduct against women. Subsequently, Mr. Trump apologized and called it “locker room talk.” He has since called all his accusers liars.
In the time of “MeToo,” women across the country are coming forward with their own harrowing stories of sexual harassment and assault. Members of Congress have also come under scrutiny and investigation, with some resigning, for improper sexual conduct. We cannot ignore the multitude of women who have come forward with accusations against Mr. Trump. With that said, the President should be allowed to present evidence in his own defense…
For additional details in All the President’s Women about Trump and the #MeToo movement, see pages 4, 52-53, 212, 215-216.
7. STORMY DANIELS CASE
Stormy Daniels was paid $130,000 in “hush money” by Trump lawyer Michael Cohen prior to the 2016 presidential election. In March 2018 Daniels (Stephanie Clifford) filed a federal lawsuit against Trump and Cohen arguing, among other things, that the NDA was invalid because Trump never signed the agreement. Initially Trump denied knowing about the payment. By May 2018 he admitted that he reimbursed Cohen through monthly retainer payments of $35,000. In February 2019 a federal judge in Los Angeles dismissed a defamation claim made against Cohen made by Daniels. A previous defamation case filed against Trump by Daniels was also dismissed. Those two cases were separate from the initial suit Daniels filed over the $130,000 payment to keep her silence. In May 2019, a report said Daniels had reached an agreement “in principle to settle all claims.”
a). Selected allegations from court documents:
10. Ms. Clifford began an intimate relationship with Mr. Trump in the summer of 2006 in Lake Tahoe and continued her relationship with Mr. Trump well into the year 2007. This relationship included, among other things, at least one “meeting” with Mr. Trump in a bungalow at the Beverly Hills Hotel located within Los Angeles County.
17. After discovering Ms. Clifford’s plans, Mr. Trump, with assistance of his attorney Mr. Cohen, aggressively sought to silence Ms. Clifford as part of an effort to avoid her telling the truth, thus helping to ensure he won the Presidential Election. Mr. Cohen subsequently prepared a draft non-disclosure agreement and presented it to Ms. Clifford and her attorney (the “Hush Agreement”). Ms. Clifford at the time was represented by counsel in California whose office is located in Beverly Hills, California within the County Los Angeles.
18. The parties named in the Hush Agreement were Ms. Clifford, Mr. Trump, and Essential Consultants LLC. As noted above, Essential Consultants LLC (“EC”) was formed on October 17, 2016, just weeks before the 2016 presidential election. On information and belief, EC was created by Mr. Cohen with Mr. Trump’s knowledge for one purpose - to hide the true source of funds to be used to pay Ms. Clifford, thus further insulating Mr. Trump from later discovery and scrutiny.
19. By design of Mr. Cohen, the Hush Agreement used aliases to refer to Ms. Clifford and Mr. Trump. Specifically, Ms. Clifford was referred to by the alias “Peggy Peterson” or “PP.” Mr. Trump, on the other hand, was referred to by the alias “David Dennison” or “DD.”
26. In January 2018, certain details of draft Hush Agreement emerged in the news media, including, among other things, the existence of the draft agreement, the parties to the draft agreement, and the $130,000.00 payment provided for under the draft agreement. Also in January 2018, and concerned the truth would be disclosed Mr. Cohen, through intimidation and coercive tactics, forced Ms. Clifford into signing a false statement wherein she stated that reports of her relationship with Mr. Trump were false.
27. On or about February 13, 2018 Mr. Cohen issued a public statement regarding Ms. Clifford, the existence of the Hush Agreement, details concerning the consent by Ms. Clifford, thus evidencing Mr. Cohen’s apparent position (at least in that context) that no binding agreement was in place. Among other things, Mr. Cohen stated: “In a private transaction in 2016, I used my own personal funds to facilitate a payment of $130,000 to Ms. Stephanie Clifford. Neither the Trump Organization nor the Trump campaign was a part to the transaction with Ms. Clifford, and neither reimbursed me for the payment, either directly or indirectly.” Mr. Cohen concluded his statement by stating: “Just because something isn’t true doesn’t mean that it can’t cause you harm or damage. I will always protect Mr. Trump.” (emphasis added). This statement statement made in writing by Mr. Cohen and released by Mr. Cohen to the media with the intent that it be widely disseminated and repeated throughout the United States…
45….The Hush Agreement was entered with the illegal aim, design, and purpose of circumventing federal campaign finance law under the Federal Election Campaign Act (FECA), 52 U.S.C. 30101, et seq., and Federal Election Commission (FEC) regulations. The purposes and aims of the FECA include the promotion of transparency, the complete and accurate disclosure of the contributors who finance federal elections, and the restriction on the influence of political war chests funneled through the corporate form.
For additional details in All the President’s Women on Trump’s alleged encounter with Stormy Daniels, see pages 156-162, 237-238, 299-300. For specific details in the book about “hush money” payments to Daniels, also see pages 179-182, 231-233.
b). Stormy Daniels polygraph report:
Exam Date 5/19/11
Subject: Stephanie Clifford
Requestor: Life & Style Magazine
Examination: The following relevant questions were asked during the examination, along with se-lected comparison questions to protect the truthful person. Ms. Clifford’s vocal responses were as follows:
5. Around July 2006, did you have vaginal intercourse with Donald Trump? YES
7. Around July 2006, did you have unprotected sex with Donald Trump? YES
10. Did Trump say you would get on “The Apprentice?” YES
ANALYSIS:
The polygraph data was analyzed by computer with an algorithm developed in the Applied Physics Laboratory of Johns Hopkins University. By computer, the data was evaluated to be truthful. The probability of deception was measured to be less than 1%.
The polygraph data was also analyzed by traditional measurement according to a system in which a +4 or more, after nine relevant-issue presentations, is deemed adequate to determine truthfulness. After nine relevant-issue presentations the issue in Question 5 was measured to be +9 truthful. The issue in Question 7 was evaluated to be +6, truthful. The issue in Question 10 was evaluated to be +1, inconclusive.
CONCLUSION:
In my opinion of this examiner Ms. Clifford is truthful about having unprotected vaginal intercourse with Donald Trump in July 2006. No determination should be derived regarding Question 10.
Respectfully submitted,
Ronald D. Slay
Polygraph Examiner
