Embark on an inspiring, illustrated journey through the life and work of Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Color, reflect, and discover the remarkable life of Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez with this fun, empowering coloring book. Grab your colored pencils, crayons, and markers and make your own Green (or blue or purple) New Deal with this incredible look at the youngest person in Congress. The 30 illustrations capture her upbringing in the Bronx, her days at Boston University, her stunning 2018 primary victory, and the issues that matter most to Ocasio-Cortez. And maybe a bit of dance, too!
Get recommended reads, deals, and more from Hachette
If you order takoyaki in a Japanese restaurant, it’ll most likely be filled with octopus, just like the original recipe developed back in the 1930s. You can buy fresh or frozen cooked octopus at an Asian supermarket or a well-stocked fishmonger. Frozen octopus is not only convenient, since you can thaw just the amount you need, but the freezing process also tenderizes the meat.