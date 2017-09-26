Ironman World Champion 2007, 2008, 2009, 2011, CHRISSIE WELLINGTON is an iconic figure in the history of triathlon. She is the only triathlete, male or female, to have won the World Ironman Championship less than a year after turning professional, an achievement described by the British Triathlon Federation as “a remarkable feat, deemed to be a near impossible task for any athlete racing as a rookie at their first Ironman World Championships.” She lives in Bristol, United Kingdom.
Follow Chrissie on: Twitter, Goodreads, Website