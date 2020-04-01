In this 3-chapter excerpt from Good Health, Good Life by Joyce Meyer, you can read the first 3 (of 12) keys to enjoying physical and spiritual wellness, no matter what your current level of health. Get God’s help, learn to love your body, and master your metabolism!
Learn how an anti-inflammatory diet can prevent and reverse disease in this chapter 3 excerpt of Let Food Be Your Medicine from New York Times bestselling author Dr. Don Colbert, a board-certified family practitioner who has more than 25 years of experience in anti-aging and integrative medicine.
After you’ve read about an anti-inflammatory diet, grab this one-week meal plan, including grocery list and recipes, to get started on our journey toward a healthier you. (Excerpted from the Let Food Be Your Medicine Cookbook.)
Interested in learning more about the keto diet and how it can help you burn fat, balance appetite hormones, and lose weight? Read this selected excerpt from Dr. Don Colbert’s The Keto-Zone Diet.
Get started on your new keto kick with these selected keto recipes (drinks, breakfast, lunch, dinner, snacks, and desserts!) from the Quick and Healthy Keto Zone Cookbook: The Holistic Lifestyle for Losing Weight, Increasing Energy, and Feeling Great.
Click here or any image below to download the Staying Healthy package.