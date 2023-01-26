Pre-order Offer: Well-Rested Every Day by Jolene Hart

Jolene Hart—bestselling wellness book author of the Eat Pretty series—offers moms, professionals, and overextended women of every stripe day-by-day inspiration for bringing peace, restoration, and radical change into their lives in Well-Rested Every Day.

This book is an inspirational guide for the millions who recognize their need for rest, but lack the knowledge, ideas, or support to take action. Its pages offer 365 ideas to inspire pause, including simple tips and recipes that calm and restore the body; rituals that encourage presence, stillness, and intuition; practical applications of the most cutting-edge science on rest; and guidance on shifting habits and mindsets that block the ability to rest.

PRE-ORDER OFFER: Pre-order the trade paperback edition of Well-Rested Every Day and upload your receipt to receive access to a virtual yoga nidra session hosted by Jolene Hart!

Yoga nidra is a guided practice similar to guided meditation that releases stored tension, lowers cortisol, and brings the body and mind into the deeply restorative place between sleep and wake. Participants can experience this calming practice in their favorite comfortable space while they follow along with Jolene’s instructions virtually. The session will begin with a brief introduction to Well-Rested Every Day.

Whether you're a stay-at-home parent, entrepreneur, caretaker, professional, or any combination of these and other highly demanding and stressful roles, it's easy to forget how—and why—rest matters, as long as we can maintain a constant busy pace. Well-Rested Every Day will show you why rest is an intuitive, brave, and even radical act—one that adds value and depth to our lives rather than removes opportunities. It will show you why rest and stillness make space for possibility—to become our best selves, to more deeply enjoy life, to celebrate all that is good in this moment and all that is to come in the future. Above all, this book is a timeless celebration of the power of rest and a woman's right to claim it on any day—in any moment—she chooses. This book will engage you not just for 365 days but for years to come by building a more rest-focused lifestyle one tip, recipe, ritual, or reflection at a time.