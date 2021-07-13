Featured Author

Jewell Parker Rhodes

Jewell Parker Rhodes is the author of Ninth Ward, winner of a Coretta Scott King Honor; Sugar, winner of the Jane Addams Children's Book Award; and the New York Times-bestselling Ghost Boys; as well as Bayou Magic; Towers Falling; Black Brother, Black Brother; and Paradise on Fire. She has written many award-novels for adults, including, MAGIC CITY, a novel about the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. Jewell is the Virginia G. Piper Endowed Chair of Creative Writing at Arizona State University.

Read More
Paradise on Fire

Paradise on Fire

Jewell Parker Rhodes
From award-winning and bestselling author Jewell Parker Rhodes comes a powerful coming-of-age survival tale exploring issues of race, class, and climate change
 
Addy is haunted by the tragic fire that killed her parents, leaving her to be raised by her grandmother. Now, years later, Addy’s grandmother has enrolled her in a summer wilderness program. There, Addy joins five other Black city kids—each with their own troubles—to spend a summer out west.
 
Deep in the forest the kids learn new (and to them) strange skills: camping, hiking, rock climbing, and how to start and safely put out campfires. Most important, they learn to depend upon each other for companionship and survival. 
But then comes a devastating forest fire…
 
Addy is face-to-face with her destiny and haunting past. Developing her courage and resiliency against the raging fire, it’s up to Addy to lead her friends to safety. Not all are saved. But remembering her origins and grandmother’s teachings, she’s able to use street smarts, wilderness skills, and her spiritual intuition to survive.
Read More

Add these books to your shelves!

Black Brother, Black Brother

Black Brother, Black Brother

Buy the Book

From award-winning and bestselling author Jewell Parker Rhodes comes a powerful coming-of-age story about two brothers, one who presents as white, the other as black, and the complex ways in which they are forced to navigate the world, all while training for a fencing competition -- now in paperback!Framed. Bullied.… Read More

Trade Paperback

ISBN-13: 9780316493796

USD: $7.99 / CAD: $11.99

On Sale: March 30th 2021

Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

Ghost Boys

Ghost Boys

Buy the Book

A heartbreaking and powerful story about a black boy killed by a police officer, drawing connections through history, from award-winning author Jewell Parker Rhodes. Only the living can make the world better. Live and make it better. Twelve-year-old Jerome is shot by a police officer who mistakes his toy gun… Read More

Trade Paperback

ISBN-13: 9780316262262

USD: $7.99 / CAD: $11.99

On Sale: September 10th 2019

Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

Towers Falling

Towers Falling

Buy the Book

From award-winning author Jewell Parker Rhodes comes a powerful novel set fifteen years after the 9/11 attacks in a classroom of students who cannot remember the event but live through the aftermath of its cultural shift. When her fifth-grade teacher hints that a series of lessons about home and community… Read More

Trade Paperback

ISBN-13: 9780316262217

USD: $7.99 / CAD: $11.99

On Sale: April 17th 2018

Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

Ninth Ward

Ninth Ward

Buy the Book

From New York Times bestselling and award-winning author Jewell Parker Rhodes comes a heartbreaking and uplifting tale of survival in the face of Hurricane Katrina. Twelve-year-old Lanesha lives in a tight-knit community in New Orleans' Ninth Ward. She doesn't have a fancy house like her uptown family or lots of… Read More

Trade Paperback

ISBN-13: 9780316043083

USD: $7.99 / CAD: $11.99

On Sale: April 10th 2012

Little, Brown Books for Young Readers