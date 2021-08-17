Interested in Narrating for Hachette Audio?

Hachette Book Group has a very simple, clear mission statement: To Publish Great Books Well. We carry this philosophy into our audiobook productions, and hold ourselves to an incredibly high standard, to create an immersive and enjoyable experience for our listeners.

If you’re interested in narrating for Hachette Audio, we want to get to know you better, and we invite you to add yourself to our Narrator Database for consideration. We want to pair the right narrator with the right book. Take your time with the questions, and help us get to know you as a person.

Note that not all sections are required, but your answers may assist us in casting authentically, in an ongoing effort to have #ownvoices represented in audio. We look forward to hearing from you!

