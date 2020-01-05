The Child’s Introduction Series brings young readers into creative worlds, sparking imagination and instilling a lifelong curiosity about the arts and science. In-depth, illustrated age-appropriate books on an array of topics including astronomy, music, dance, mythology, natural science, poetry and more allow young explorers to discover the joy of learning through reading at their own pace and on their own terms. And each volume includes its own reward, with stickers, activity pages, removable posters, or another added plus to further the books’ impact. Check out the newly revised editions of two of the series' most popular titles: A Child's Introduction to the Night Sky and A Child's Introduction to the Orchestra!
