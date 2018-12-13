The Child’s Introduction Series brings young readers into creative worlds, sparking imagination and instilling a lifelong curiosity about the arts and science. In-depth, illustrated age-appropriate books on an array of topics including astronomy, music, dance, mythology, natural science, poetry and more allow young explorers to discover the joy of learning through reading at their own pace and on their own terms. And each volume includes its own reward, with stickers, activity pages, removeable posters, or another added plus to further the books’ impact. Check out the newly revised editions of two of the series' most popular titles: A Child's Introduction to the Night Sky and A Child's Introduction to the Orchestra!
Revised for today's young readers - on sale in September
A Child's Introduction to the Night Sky (Revised and Updated)
This charming exploration of the night sky -- featuring a star finder and glow-in-the-dark stickers -- which has more than a quarter of a million…
A Child's Introduction to the Orchestra (Revised and Updated)
This interactive, bestselling introduction to the world of classical music -- from music history and key composers to instruments and arrangements -- now includes a…
For the Creative Kid
A Child's Introduction to Art
The newest volume in Black Dog's best-selling, award-winning Child's Introduction series explores the fascinating world of art and artists and includes do-it-yourself art projects throughout.…
A Child's Introduction to Poetry
Poetry can be fun-especially when we can read it, hear it, and discover its many delights with the help of cartoon character Professor Driscoll, delightful…
For Kids Curious About History
A Child's Introduction to African American History
A comprehensive, entertaining look at heroes, heroines, and critical moments by award-winning author Jabari Asim, The Child's Introduction to African American History is written for…
For the Young Performer
A Child's Introduction to Ballet
Ballet dancers of all ages love the mesmerizing stories of the world's great ballets, and in this charmingly illustrated book plus music CD, younger readers…
For the Legendary Kid
A Child's Introduction to Norse Mythology
Packed with action, intrigue, trickery, and love, A CHILD'S INTRODUCTION TO NORSE MYTHOLOGY acquaints kids with the original North Germanic and Scandinavian folklore behind characters…
A Child's Introduction to Greek Mythology
The newest book in Black Dog's best-selling, award-winning series explores the fascinating world of Greek mythology from the myth of Narcissus to Odysseus versus the…
For the Curious Explorer
A Child's Introduction to the World
Readers ages 9 to 12 will travel around the globe, from Greenland to Tasmania, learning the locations and characteristics of continents, countries, and states and…
A Child's Introduction to Natural History
In the tradition of Black Dog's best-selling Child's Introduction books, which include The Story of the Orchestra and A Child's Introduction to the Night Sky,…