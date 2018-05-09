Meet The Author: Dan Pfeiffer

Dan Pfeiffer is the #1 New York Times bestselling author of Yes We (Still) Can and a cohost on Pod Save America. One of Barack Obama’s longest serving advisors, he was White House director of communications under President Obama (2009-2013) and senior advisor to the president (2013-2015). He currently lives in the Bay Area with his wife, Howli, and their daughter, Kyla.