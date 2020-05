Meet The Author: Alyssa Mastromonaco

Alyssa Mastromonaco served as assistant to the president and director of scheduling and advance at the White House from 2009 to 2011 and as assistant to the president and deputy chief of staff for operations at the White House from 2011 to 2014. She is the New York Times bestselling author of Who Thought This Was a Good Idea? with Lauren Oyler and a contributor to Crooked Media.





Lauren Oyler is a writer whose work has appeared in the New York Times Magazine, the Baffler, the New Republic, VICE, and elsewhere.