Workman Downloadable Reading Group Guides
Downloadable Reading Group Guides
Dozens of title suggestions for your book clubs, all with helpful discussion guides that include questions, author essays, author Q&As and more!
A Reliable Wife
When a successful businessman meets the woman who answered his newspaper advertisement for “a reliable wife,” she is not the “simple, honest woman” he was looking for. Neither is their story.
The Storied Life of A. J. Fikry
Gabrielle Zevin’s enchanting novel is a love letter to the world of books—and booksellers—that changes our lives by giving us the stories that open our hearts and enlighten our minds.
Breakfast with Buddha
When his sister tricks him into taking her guru on a trip to their childhood home, Otto Ringling, a confirmed skeptic, is not amused.
Guests on Earth
Author Lee Smith has created, through her artful blending of fiction and fact, a mesmerizing novel about a world apart—a time and a place where creativity and passion, theory and medicine, tragedy and transformation, are luminously intertwined.
How the Garcia Girls Lost Their Accents
Julia Alvarez’s brilliant and buoyant first novel sets the García girls free to tell their most intimate stories about how they came to be at home—and not at home—in America.
In the Time of Butterflies
The voices of four sisters speak across the decades to tell their own stories and to describe the everyday horrors of life under Gen. Trujillo’s rule in the Dominican Republic.
Mudbound
A gripping and exquisitely rendered story of forbidden love, betrayal, and murder, set against the brutality of the Jim Crow South.
Only Love Can Break Your Heart
Ed Tarkington’s spellbinding debut, draws you into a small-town American Gothic story of family fealty, scandal, and murder.
Orhan’s Inheritance
When Orhan’s brilliant and eccentric grandfather is found dead, Orhan inherits the decades-old business. But his grandfather has left the family estate to Seda, a stranger thousands of miles away. Over time, Orhan begins to unearth the story that eighty-seven-year-old Seda so closely guards–a story that, if it’s told, has the power to undo the legacy upon which Orhan’s family is built and could unravel Orhan’s own future.
Pictures of You
Two women running away from their marriages collide on a foggy highway, killing one of them. The survivor, Isabelle, is left to pick up the pieces, not only of her own life, but of the lives of the devastated husband and fragile son that the other woman, April, has left behind. Together, they try to solve the mystery of where April was running to, and why. As these three lives intersect, the book asks, How well do we really know those we love—and how do we forgive the unforgivable?
Silver Sparrow
With the opening line of Silver Sparrow, “My father, James Witherspoon, is a bigamist,” author Tayari Jones unveils a breathtaking story about a man’s deception, a family’s complicity, and the two teenage girls caught in the middle.
The Art Forger
Almost twenty-five years after the infamous art heist at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum—still the largest unsolved art theft in history—one of the stolen Degas paintings is delivered to the Boston studio of a young artist.
The Girl Who Fell from the Sky
A searing and heartwrenching portrait of a young biracial girl dealing with society’s ideas of race.
The Remedy for Love
When the “Storm of the Century” threatens western Maine, two lost souls are forced to wait it out together in a cabin deep in the woods.
Water for Elephants
This runaway bestselling novel immerses readers in the atmospheric, gritty, and compelling story of star-crossed lovers, set in the circus world circa 1932.