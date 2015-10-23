Revenge Of The Dinotrux

by Chris Gall

Format: Picture Book

Curriculum Subjects: Personal Development: Conflict Resolution, Personal Development: Friendship, Personal Development: Manners, Adventure: Monsters

Grade: PreK-1st

THE DINOTRUX ARE BACK… AND LOOKING FOR A SNACK!

Millions of years ago, DINOTRUX ruled the earth. But in the present day, people rulethem! Their rusty fossils have spent decades stuck in a drafty museum surrounded by screaming kids, and now they’re ready to break out and let off some really old steam.

HONNNK!!! DINOTRUX ARE ON THE LOOSE!

Garbageadon eats cars, Craneosaurus peeks in windows, and Tyrannosaurus Trux climbs a skyscraper… Who will win the mighty standoff between man and prehistoric beast? Find out in this rip-roaring sequel to Chris Gall’s highly praised Dinotrux, featuring all your favorite trux and some never-before-seen ones!

PRAISE

★ “Gall’s dinosaur/machine mash-ups are, once again, the star of the show, commanding attention (and generating laughs) in every action-filled, rust-toned scene.” – Publishers Weekly

“Young fans of all things big and noisy will make trax for this dynamic dino-diversion.” – Kirkus Reviews

“Chock full of personality…. This is sure to be a winner with elementary readers.” – Library Media Connection

“Dramatic, full-page illustrations brim with the energy of these fierce machines…. A fun follow-up, appealing to old and new fans alike.” – School Library Journal