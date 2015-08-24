Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

If You Ever Want to Bring an Alligator to School, Don’t!

By John Lee

alligatorIf You Ever Want to Bring an Alligator to School, Don’t!

By Elise Parsley

Genre: Juvenile Fiction

Curriculum Subject: Adventure: Animals, Family Life: School, Personal Development: Individuality

Grades: Pre-K-1st

 

This unforgettable introduction to a charismatic kid heroine also marks the dazzling debut of an extraordinary new artistic talent!

 

Note to self: If your teacher tells you to bring something from nature for show-and-tell, she does not want you to bring an alligator! But nothing will stop Magnolia, who’s determined to have the best show-and-tell of all–until her reptilian rapscallion starts getting her into some major trouble. Now it’s up to Magnolia to find a way to send this troublemaker home–but what could possibly scare an alligator away?

 

PRAISE

“Parsley’s digitally created illustrations brim with energy and just-edgy-enough humor… and the well-chosen school-day details in both the artwork and text… deliver a steady stream of laughs.” — Publishers Weekly

 

“This is an engaging debut picture book [that] will appeal to a wide age range. Here’s hoping for more adventures with Magnolia!” — School Library Journal

 

VIDEO