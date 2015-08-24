If You Ever Want to Bring an Alligator to School, Don’t!

By Elise Parsley

Genre: Juvenile Fiction

Curriculum Subject: Adventure: Animals, Family Life: School, Personal Development: Individuality

Grades: Pre-K-1st

[button link=”https://www.hachettebookgroup.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/PR4543_IYEWTBAlligatorToSchool_activities.pdf”]Storytime Kit[/button]

This unforgettable introduction to a charismatic kid heroine also marks the dazzling debut of an extraordinary new artistic talent!

Note to self: If your teacher tells you to bring something from nature for show-and-tell, she does not want you to bring an alligator! But nothing will stop Magnolia, who’s determined to have the best show-and-tell of all–until her reptilian rapscallion starts getting her into some major trouble. Now it’s up to Magnolia to find a way to send this troublemaker home–but what could possibly scare an alligator away?

PRAISE

“Parsley’s digitally created illustrations brim with energy and just-edgy-enough humor… and the well-chosen school-day details in both the artwork and text… deliver a steady stream of laughs.” — Publishers Weekly

“This is an engaging debut picture book [that] will appeal to a wide age range. Here’s hoping for more adventures with Magnolia!” — School Library Journal

VIDEO