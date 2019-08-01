Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Amy Buswell and Bruce Lansky's Giggle Poetry Reading Lessons turns struggling readers into happy readers — For Grades 2–5.Many struggling readers are embarrassed to read aloud. They are often intimidated or bored by texts that conventional programs require them to practice. So, instead of catching up, they fall further behind.…
The Giggles Are Gonna Get You!Bolt the doors and get out of earshot when kids discover A Bad Case of the Giggles. One of the funniest collections of children’s poetry, this book includes creations from some of the most entertaining children’s poets, including Kenn Nesbitt, Bruce Lansky, Eric Ode, Bill…
This book delivers 45 hilarious poems about school that cover everything from homework and tests to detention and school lunches. Well-known poets Bruce Lansky, Kenn Nesbitt, and Robert Pottle—plus many more great Giggle Poets—wrote these gems.My Teacher's In Detention contains 50 hilarious poems about school that cover everything from homework…
If Kids Ruled the School contains 50 giggle-inducing poems about school, covering everything from homework and tests to school lunches and detention. The book contains poems by Jack Prelutsky, Bruce Lansky, Kenn Nesbitt, Brod Baggert, Linda Knaus, Ted Sheu and Dave Crawley. The poems have been tested (and enjoyed) by…
No More Homework! No More Tests! includes the funniest poems about school ever collected in one book. These hilarious poems were written by a number of poets, including Shel Silverstein, Jack Prelutsky, David L. Harrison, Colin McNaughton, Carol Diggory Shields, Kalli Dakos, and Bruce Lansky. Sillier than a teacher with…
These original nursery rhymes recount the latest adventures of Jack and Jill, Humpty Dumpty, Old King Cole, Old Mother Hubbard, Little Boy Blue, Little Bo-Peep, Yankee Doodle, Georgie Porgie, Peter Piper, and other best-loved Mother Goose characters.Written by a gang of gifted poets including Bruce Lansky, Kenn Nesbitt, Linda Knaus,…
You'll Find a Smile on Every Page of this Book!Thousands of elementary-school students helped Bruce Lansky, “The King of Giggle Poetry,” pick the poems by Kenn Nesbitt, Joyce Armor, Joan Horton, Eric Ode, Dave Crawley, Ted Scheu, and other poets included in this book. If these poems don’t put a…
The lunch ladies will finally have their revenge! From the lunch ladies getting back at kids who complain about cafeteria food, to principals who disappear into thin air, school has never been so funny. Revenge of the Lunch Ladies is sure to keep the laughs coming with each giggle-packed page.…
Betcha laugh!This is one of the most popular collections of funny poetry for kids ever published. It’s a classic because it’s the first collection of poems selected by kids! It includes clever creations from some of the most popular names in children’s poetry, including Bill Dodds, Timothy Tocher, Joyce Armor,…
Get ready to sing your way through class with this fun songbook all about school. Each page contains color illustrations that add even more appeal to an already charming collection. This book is sure to fill any musical occasion with giggles because these songs are about smelly lunchboxes, the prettiest…
Summer days are here again!Here are over forty sidesplitting poems about summer vacation, covering everything from the much-anticipated last day of school to family road trips, wacky days at summer camp, learning how to swim, dizzying roller coaster rides, fun-filled days at the beach, and finally, the dreaded first day…
Students and teachers will roar as Kenn Nesbitt pokes fun at silly school topics with dozens of wacky poems.Who knew school lunches and detention could be so funny? Kenn Nesbitt, that's who! Do you attend a school like the one Kenn Nesbitt describes in this hysterically funny collection of poems?…