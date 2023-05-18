Go to Hachette Book Group home

Artisan

Artisan Review Copies

Review Copies

Review Copy and Author Interview Requests

To request a review copy or author interview, please write to artisanbooksinfo@hbgusa.com. Be certain to include the title and author of the book that interests you along with your name, media outlet, and mailing address. If your request is urgent, you may reach us by telephone at 212-614-7787.

To request a review copy from our sister imprints, please see the publicity department contact information below:

Workman Publishing
Email: publicityintern@workman.com

Algonquin Books and Algonquin Young Readers
Email: michael@algonquin.com

Storey Publishing
Email: publicity@storey.com

Timber Press
Email: publicity@timberpress.com

The Experiment
Email: publicity@theexperimentpublishing.com