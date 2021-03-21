Gifts for the New Mom to Share
When I Carried You in My Belly
Love Your Forever meets On the Night You Were Born in this heartwarming picture book about a mother's love for her child. The special bond…
Baby Janis
Introduce your littlest rocker to early concepts through the creativity of Janis Joplin in this fun and entertaining book that is perfect for the next…
Baby Bowie
Introduce your littlest rocker to the magic and creativity of David Bowie in this delightful book in the new Baby Rocker board book series.Shiny lightning…
Baby KISS
Introduce your littlest rocker to the glamour and theatricality of KISS in this delightful book in the Baby Rocker board book series. Black-and-white face paint.…
Baby Elvis
Get out your blue suede shoes. It's time to rock n' roll!Smooth hair. Rough sideburns. Long jumpsuit. Short lei. Celebrate the King of Rock n'…
Once Upon a Song
This whimsical numbers board book shares a little music history while teaching your children the numbers 1 through 10.Toddlers learning to identify numbers will love this…
The Shapes of Spring
A spring-themed board book that includes Easter eggs, bunnies, chicks, and more while teaching toddlers about basic shapes. Oval painted eggs hidden in the yard.…
1-2-3, You Love Me
An early concept counting board book for Valentine's Day about love for family and friends. From one bear hug to twelve pretty red roses, 1-2-3,…
Little Archaeologist
Teach your baby all about archaeologists with this new board book published in partnership with Smithsonian.Fossils. Shovels. Sieves. Brushes. These are all the important tools…
Little Zoologist
Teach your baby all about being a zoologist with this new board book published in partnership with Smithsonian.Scales. Notebooks. Habitats. Microscopes. Zoologists do a lot…