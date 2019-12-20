You are strong. You are brave. Endometriosis doesnt define who you are. You are amazing. You are smart. You are beautiful. You are loved. You are one in a billion. You are broken. You are depressed. You are suicidal. But you love too deeply to leave. You have an angel looking out for you. Even if you never have another child you are a mother. It’s okay to cry. And its okay to not be okay sometimes. It’s okay to want out of life. But your journey isnt over yet. Finish college. Do what you were meant to do. Just live. One day at a time. One breath at a time. Fake it til you make it.

~ME