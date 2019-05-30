Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Podcasts

Co-founded by Malcolm Gladwell and Jacob Weisberg, Pushkin Industries is spreading the joy of podcasting, one episode at a time, by putting artists and creators first. Follow Pushkin on Twitter and Instagram and learn more at www.pushkin.fm.

Revisionist History Podcast

 

Revisionist History

Because sometimes the past deserves a second chance.

Revisionist History is Malcolm Gladwell's journey through the overlooked and the misunderstood. Every episode re-examines something from the past—an event, a person, an idea, even a song—and asks whether we got it right the first time.

Broken Record Podcast

 

Broken Record

Sing songs. Talk music.

From Rick Rubin, Malcolm Gladwell, and Bruce Headlam. The musicians you love talk about their life, inspiration and craft. Oh, and they play, too.

Against the Rules Podcast

 

Against the Rules

Don’t pick sides. Unless it’s my side.

Journalist and bestselling author Michael Lewis takes a searing look at what’s happened to fairness—in financial markets, newsrooms, basketball games, courts of law, and much more. And he asks what’s happening to a world where everyone loves to hate the referee.

Deep Background Podcast

 

Deep Background

Deep Background is an interview show hosted by Harvard professor Noah Feldman. Every week, Noah and his guests explore the historical, scientific, legal and cultural context behind the biggest stories in the news to help us understand what’s really going on.

Solvable Podcast

 

Solvable

A partnership between The Rockefeller Foundation and Pushkin Industries, Solvable showcases the world’s most inspiring thinkers proposing solutions to the world’s most daunting problems. The interviews, conducted by journalists like Malcolm Gladwell and Jacob Weisberg, acknowledge complexity while inciting hope that these problems are, in fact, solvable. Launching on June 5th.