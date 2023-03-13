Check out our Store + free shipping over $35 SHOP NOW>>

The Third Daughter

A sweeping YA fantasy about legacy, betrayal, sisterhood, and politicizing emotion in the quest for power—all balanced by a slow-burn LGBTQ romance.   For centuries, the citizens of Velle have waited for their New Maiden to return. The prophecy states she will appear as the third daughter of a third… Read More

About the Author

Adrienne Tooley is the author of Sweet & Bitter Magic as well as the Indie Next List selection Sofi and the Bone Song. The Third Daughter is, fittingly, her third novel. In addition to writing books, she is a singer-songwriter and has released several EPs which are available on Spotify & other streaming sites. Adrienne, her wife, and their dog live in Brooklyn. 

