About the Author
Adrienne Tooley is the author of Sweet & Bitter Magic as well as the Indie Next List selection Sofi and the Bone Song. The Third Daughter is, fittingly, her third novel. In addition to writing books, she is a singer-songwriter and has released several EPs which are available on Spotify & other streaming sites. Adrienne, her wife, and their dog live in Brooklyn.
