6 Sandra Brown Ebooks on Sale for $4.99

After the death of her wealthy husband, a young widow must settle the estate with his son -- the same man who once broke her heart. Caroline Dawson survived the town gossips who whispered behind her back. She survived the slow death of her husband, Roscoe Lancaster, the richest man in the county and her senior by three decades. But she feared she might not survive Rink Lancaster, her husband's son. Years before she married, when she and Rink were teens, he introduced Caroline to her first tremulous taste of love -- and then broke her heart. Now he's back. Rink says he wants to settle his father's estate, but his storm of emotions is undeniable and more dangerous than ever -- and what he really wants is to settle the score with Caroline.