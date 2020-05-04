6 Sandra Brown Ebooks on Sale for $4.99
Looking for a thrilling read to bring a little excitement to quarantine life? From May 4 to May 17, we’re selling six of Sandra Brown’s best ebooks for just $4.99 each, so you can fill your days with a little more suspense and romance.
Slow Heat in Heaven
by Sandra Brown
Grappling with hidden family secrets, forbidden passions, and a business in peril, the adopted daughter of a Louisiana mogul must confront the past to bring peace back to her hometown.The adopted daughter of the most powerful man in town, Schyler Crandall was a brokenhearted girl when she left Heaven, Louisiana. Now a crisis has brought her home to a family in conflict, a logging empire on the brink of disaster, and seething secrets that make Heaven hotter than hell. Everyone in Heaven has a secret: Schyler's beautiful younger sister, Tricia, with her cruel lies; Ken, Tricia's handsome husband, who married the wrong sister; Jigger, the pimp and ruffian with plans of his own; and Cash, a proud, mysterious, and complex bad boy with a wild reputation. It is dangerous for Schyler to even be near him, yet she must dare to confront the past -- if there is to be any peace in Heaven.
Bittersweet Rain
by Sandra Brown
After the death of her wealthy husband, a young widow must settle the estate with his son -- the same man who once broke her heart. Caroline Dawson survived the town gossips who whispered behind her back. She survived the slow death of her husband, Roscoe Lancaster, the richest man in the county and her senior by three decades. But she feared she might not survive Rink Lancaster, her husband's son. Years before she married, when she and Rink were teens, he introduced Caroline to her first tremulous taste of love -- and then broke her heart. Now he's back. Rink says he wants to settle his father's estate, but his storm of emotions is undeniable and more dangerous than ever -- and what he really wants is to settle the score with Caroline.
Mirror Image
by Sandra Brown
The crash of a Dallas-bound jet isn't just a tragedy for TV reporter Avery Daniels; it's an act of fate that hands her a golden opportunity to further her career. But it also makes her the crucial player in a drama of violent passions and deadly desires.
After plastic surgery transforms her face, Avery is mistaken for the glamorous, selfish wife of Tate Rutledge, the famous senatorial candidate and member of a powerful Texas dynasty.
As she lays helpless in the hospital, Avery makes a shattering discovery: someone close to Tate planned to assassinate him. Now, to save him, she must live another woman's life -- and risk her own.
French Silk
by Sandra Brown
When she becomes a murder suspect, a New Orleans beauty and lingerie tycoon must share her most deeply buried secrets with a disturbingly handsome district attorney in order to clear her name. Like the city of New Orleans itself, Claire Laurent is a vibrant beauty laced with mystery. As the founder of French Silk, a fabulous lingerie company, she has fought hard to achieve worldwide success. Then a TV evangelist attacks French Silk's erotic sleepwear as sinful. And when he is killed, Claire becomes the prime suspect. District Attorney Robert Cassidy knows Claire is damning herself with lie after lie about the murder, even as he feels her drawing him into her world and her very soul. But neither Cassidy nor her protests of innocence can save Claire unless she reveals a shocking truth -- one she has sworn to take to the grave . . .
The Alibi
by Sandra Brown
In this suspenseful Southern thriller and #1 New York Times bestseller, an ambitious prosecutor investigates a high-stakes case after Charleston's most powerful real estate magnate is murdered.
The sensational murder of powerful tycoon Lute Pettijohn has rocked Charleston. Prosecutor Hammond Cross sees his chance to become the city's next district attorney . . . but only if he can put a killer behind bars.
Hammond's investigation turns up more than one person who wants Pettijohn dead. But when the prime suspect turns out to be a mysterious woman who holds a secret that could shatter Hammond's ambitions, he faces a moral dilemma and a haunting question: Was he set up to be the perfect alibi?
Fat Tuesday
by Sandra Brown
In this "intriguing" thriller (People), a New Orleans police officer kidnaps an attorney's wife in an act of revenge -- but he's not expecting the electric attraction between them.Burke Basile is a cop with nothing left to lose. Haunted by his partner's death, the end of his marriage, and the destruction of his career, he targets his nemesis, a flamboyant attorney who helps killers evade justice. Burke's shocking revenge centers around kidnapping Remy, the lawyer's trophy wife. But Burke hasn't planned on the scorching desire he'll feel for this desperate woman, who rose from the slums of New Orleans to marry a man she can never love. Nor can he predict the fierce duel that will explode as the clock ticks toward midnight on Fat Tuesday when all masks will be stripped away -- and Burke will be forced to confront his own terrifying secret.
