With more than a decade of work under her belt, four-time Golden Globe nominee and BAFTA winner, Scarlett Johansson have proven to be one of Hollywood's most talented young actresses. Johansson received rave reviews and a "Best Actress" Award at the Venice Film Festival for her starring role opposite Bill Murray in Lost in Translation, the critically-acclaimed second film by director Sofia Coppola.
She recently began production on Iron Man 2, playing the role of the Black Widow; set for release in May 2010. This past year she was seen in the box office hit He's Just Not That Into You as well as in Frank Miller's The Spirit. Prior she starred in the Woody Allen film Vicky Cristina Barcelona and playing 'Mary Boleyn' opposite Natalie Portman in The Other Boleyn Girl. In May 2008 she released her album, Anywhere I Lay My Head, a collection of Tom Waits covers featuring one original song.
At the age of 12, Johansson attained worldwide recognition for her performance as Grace Maclean, the teen traumatized by a riding accident in Robert Redford's The Horse Whisperer. She went on to star in Terry Zwigoff's Ghost World, garnering a "Best Supporting Actress" award from the Toronto Film Critics Circle. Johansson was also featured in the Coen Brothers' dark drama The Man Who Wasn't There, opposite Billy Bob Thornton and Frances McDormand.
Her other film credits include the critically acclaimed Weitz brothers' film In Good Company, as well as opposite John Travolta in A Love Song for Bobby Long, which garnered her a Golden Globe nomination (her third in two years) and Woody Allen's Match Point, which garnered her 4th consecutive Golden Globe nomination in three years. Other film credits include Girl with a Pearl Earring opposite Colin Firth, The Island opposite Ewan McGregor, Brian DePalma's The Black Dahlia, Christopher Nolan's The Prestige and The Nanny Diaries.
Her additional credits include Rob Reiner's comedy North; the thriller Just Cause, with Sean Connery and Laurence Fishburne; and a breakthrough role at the age of 10 in the critically-praised Manny & Lo, which earned her an Independent Spirit Award nomination for "Best Female Lead."
A New York native, Johansson made her professional acting debut at the age of eight in the off-Broadway production of Sophistry, with Ethan Hawke, at New York's Playwright's Horizons.
Johansson currently divides her time between New York and Los Angeles.