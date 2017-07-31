5 Backlist Books Still Worth Adding to Your TBR Pile

Happy August!

As many of us head out for vacations, long weekends, or just indulge in summer Fridays, it’s the perfect time to dig through that TBR pile. And to help you accomplish that, we’re taking a look back — a full decade back in some cases — to some older titles that are just as fresh and exciting today as they were the year they first hit bookshelves. Maybe they slipped under your radar on pub day, but for one reason or another, these books are still definitely worth reading!

First published five years ago, Bray’s young adult novel is an exercise in stellar genre bending. It’s a historical paranormal mystery set in NYC during the Roaring 20s, where speakeasies, mysticism, and the jazz set the scene. Why read it now? The third book in the series, Before the Devil Breaks You, is out October 2017, with a fourth and final book still to come.

Ship Breaker did post-apocalyptic before it was cool — way back in 2010, to be exact. Bacigalupi’s thrilling tale of a group of ragtag oil tanker workers won the Printz Award and pioneered the subgenre of dystopian YA with an environmental spin. Now, he’s revisiting the character “Tool”, a mysterious figure in Ship Breaker, with Tool of War, out October 2017. While Tool of War is a companion novel rather than a direct sequel, Ship Breaker will help you understand all the nuances of Bacigalupi’s worldbuilding.

3. The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian by Sherman Alexie

Of all the books on this list, Alexie’s semiautobiographical novel about growing up on an Indian reservation may be the most widely read. However, the tenth anniversary of the book is right around the corner, and Alexie’s haunting adult memoir You Don’t Have to Say You Love Me is receiving stellar reviews, making it the perfect time for a re-read of the coming-of-age story that brought him national renown.

4. Beautiful Creatures by Kami Garcia and Margaret Stohl This gothic fantasy was an instant bestseller in 2009, published at the start of an era in which YA paranormal romances (involving every vampire/werewolf/zombie/creature imaginable) filled the cultural zeitgeist. Eventually, the trend reached a point of oversaturation. But now that the genre fatigue has subsided, what remains of Beautiful Creatures is a witchy story full of slow burning passion and lush descriptions of a swampy, rural, southern town — making it the ideal vacation pick for long and hot August nights.

5. Who Could That Be at This Hour? by Lemony Snicket, illustrated by Seth The first book in the All the Wrong Questions series reveals the backstory of an enigmatic peripheral character in Lemony Snicket’s previous books… Lemony Snicket. This 2012 read is perfect for people who binge-watched the recent Netflix adaptation of A Series of Unfortunate Events, remembered just how darkly clever and witty Snicket can be, and are craving more stories set in the same universe. And maybe a middle grade book is exactly what your overheated end-of-summer brain needs.

Hopefully at least one of these backlist books sounds intriguing. Or maybe the list made you realize you always meant to pick one of them up! In any case, happy reading from LBYR!