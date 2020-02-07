What to Do in Osaka

A concrete jungle in the truest sense, Osaka exerts a strange kind of magnetism, emanating from Osaka Castle in the center of town, vast shopping arcades and entertainment centers in the south, and the bay on the west side of town. The beating heart of the city is the area surrounding the large canal running through Dōtombori, where you’ll find an army of street-food vendors, rowdy bars, and friendly locals who know how to have a good time.

Here’s how to spend a perfect day in Osaka:



1. See the city from above:

Before tromping through Osaka’s array of colorful neighborhoods at street level, first behold the city’s vastness from above with a trip to Umeda Sky Building in the city’s Kita (north) side, which opens at 10am.

2. Indulge in a steaming bowl of ramen:

Walk to nearby ramen shop Mitsuka Bose Kamoshi, one of the best bowls of noodles in Osaka, for an early lunch before office workers descend on restaurants throughout the city.

3. Get a feel for local life in Osaka:

Hop on the Midōsuji line at Umeda Station and ride south to Shinsaibashi, the northern gateway to the city’s Minami (south) side. Grab a coffee at Lilo Coffee Roasters, then walk south toward Triangle Park in the heart of youth culture mecca Amerika-mura. Spend your afternoon here and in the stylish nearby Horie district a couple of blocks southwest, people-watching and popping into shops.

5. Snap a selfie in an iconic spot:

Continue south to the Dōtombori-gawa canal. Walk along the river’s northern bank until you reach Ebisu-bashi, the famous bridge at the heart of Dōtombori. Join the throngs taking selfies in front of the famous Glico “running man” billboard.

6. And have a quintessential, neon-soaked Osaka night:

Cross the bridge and enter the famed Dōtombori arcade proper. As dusk sets, this strip becomes a surreal, neon-soaked realm. Also stop by Hōzen-ji, an enigmatic temple in the heart of a consumerist frenzy. If you work up an appetite for a late-night snack, you’re in the right place: For great okonomiyaki right next to the canal, try Chibō. There’s often a queue, but it moves fast. For excellent kushikatsu right on the main strip just a few doors down from Chibō, head to Ganso Kushikatsu Daruma, Dōtombori. For takoyaki (Osaka’s speciality!) along the lively thoroughfare, try Takoyaki Jyuhachiban.

Start planning your adventure today.

Moon Japan From the world’s busiest intersection to the most serene hot springs, modernity and tradition mingle in Japan. Experience the natural wonder and rich culture of a country unlike any other with Moon Japan. Trade Paperback Arrow Icon ebook Buy Book Arrow Icon Amazon

Barnes & Noble

Walmart

Target

Books-A-Million

Powell's

Indiebound

Want travel inspiration sent straight to your inbox? Want travel inspiration sent straight to your inbox? Sign up By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use