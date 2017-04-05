Markets in Mexico City: Saturday in the Roma

Saturday is for markets in Mexico City! Several unique and interesting weekly markets set up in the Roma on Saturday mornings, making it the perfect day to visit this excellent shopping district. Here’s how to make the most of your day.

Morning

There’s often a wait for Saturday brunch at Sobrinos, where black-vested waiters rush trays of café con leche and baskets of sweet breads to local families filling the bustling old-fashioned dining room.

From there, walk a few blocks east to the Mercado de Cuauhtémoc, a weekly vintage market held in the Jardín Dr. Ignacio Chávez, on the border of the Roma and the Colonia Doctores. Though not as well known as the antiquities markets in La Lagunilla and the Plaza del Ángel, this weekly flea has some funky booths and, often, excellent finds for sharp-eyed shoppers. Look for watches, midcentury home accessories, and antique toys, though you may have to sift through some flotsam to find them.

After the market, take your treasures out for a coffee at the wonderfully unpretentious yet high quality café El Cardinal, on Córdoba in the Roma. After that, walk along the Roma’s main corridor, Álvaro Obregón, which is filled with creaky old bookshops, hip cocktail bars, and 19th-century mansions. Take a look inside the mansions. Take a look inside the art gallery and bookshop at multidisciplinary cultural center Casa Lamm, and pick up a jar of honey or guava-chile salsa at Delirio.

Afternoon

Do like the local crowd and set aside a few hours for lunch—though first you’ll face the near-impossible task of deciding where to eat. If there are tables available, try inspired Mexican spot Fonda Fina, grab a sidewalk table at hopping oyster bar La Docena, or, if you don’t have reservations for Máximo Bistrot Local, line up for a spot at the communal table at Lalo, the more casual cousin to chef Eduardo Garcia’s famous restaurant.

After lunch, wander along the shady street Colima, stopping in to its funky skate shops and boutiques, like 180° Shop and Goodbye Folk, and seeing what’s on show in galleries, like Galería OMR. Top off the afternoon at Mercado Roma, a next-generation market and food court, which can pack to standing-room-only during the lunch hour. Since you probably aren’t hungry, better to head upstairs to the Biergarten, spending an hour or two enjoying the sunshine with a Mexican-made craft beer. Order some bar snacks and linger, or head back into the heart of the Roma to have a proper dinner at hipster hot spot Mog, a popular Asian café on Álvaro Obregón.

Evening

Wrap up the evening with a drink at one of the neighborhood’s best bars, like tiny Félix or cocktail-centric Licorería Limantour.

