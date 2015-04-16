See the Best of Miami in Two Days

Though it’s tough to pack in a good sampling of everything that Miami has to offer in just two days, it’s definitely possible to get a feel for the variety of the city.

Day 1

You should definitely stay in South Beach. If you’re on a budget, the stylish hostel-but-not-a-hostel vibe at Freehand is an excellent and quite convenient option just outside of South Beach proper. For a more purely indulgent South Beach experience, book a suite at the Setai.

Spend your first morning snapping photos of the beautiful art deco buildings along Ocean Drive and soak up some rays on the beach at Lummus Park. Dedicate an hour or so to the great organic and local brunch fare at Essensia, then head to the mainland to walk around Little Havana, grabbing a café Cubano and a pastry at Versailles.

Hopefully by now you’ve worked up enough of an appetite to dig into the modern soul food on offer at Yardbird Southern Table & Bar, because you’re going to need to load up before you indulge in South Beach’s legendary nightlife at clubs like Astor Social Club or a live venue like the Fillmore Miami Beach.

Day 2

Drive the hour or so south to Homestead to walk around the magnificently weird Coral Castle. After you’ve witnessed the bizarre, romantic majesty there, head back to Wynwood to browse the art galleries and boutiques.

Make sure to refuel at Panther Coffee and then head over to the Design District to window-shop for budget-busting decor.

Hit Coral Gables for an excellent dinner at Ortanique and a theater show on the Miracle Mile.

