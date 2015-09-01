New York City Map: Chelsea and the Garment District

Heading north from the Village along Manhattan’s west side, the buildings get taller and the landscape becomes more urban. Along the Hudson River, the pleasant, industrial-chic Meatpacking District straddles 14th Street, giving way to cosmopolitan Chelsea, the city’s queer epicenter.

West of 10th Avenue, former warehouses have been transformed into contemporary galleries, comprising the largest commercial arts district in the city. This corner of Chelsea is also home to the High Line, a unique public space built atop an elevated rail bed, which offers fantastic views of the Midtown skyline. Like the Meatpacking District, Chelsea is a renowned destination for nightlife, with many of New York’s massive dance clubs and exclusive lounges clustered just north of the galleries around 27th and 28th Streets.

Continuing north into the Garment District and Hell’s Kitchen—two smaller districts within Midtown West—there are several standout attractions, but no unifying neighborhood characteristic. Famous sights include sports mecca Madison Square Garden; the immense Macy’s, famous for its holiday window displays; Koreatown, especially 32nd Street between 5th and 6th Avenues; the lovingly restored Bryant Park, located beside the stately New York Public Library; and, of course, the Empire State Building.

Printable Map of Chelsea and the Garment District

This neighborhood overview and travel map of Chelsea/Garment District comes from the Seventh Edition of Moon MapGuide New York City. The maps available in our MapGuides contain markers that correspond to listings for sights, hotels, and other attractions.

You are welcome to download and print this map for non-commercial, non-infringing use, including use by educators and students in the classroom.

Looking for more free printable maps of New York City neighborhoods? Check out our New York travel map collection.

Related Travel Guide